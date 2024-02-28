Coyotes Fall to Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday

"We had a lot of possession in their zone, quality shots, and their goalie stood tall," head coach André Tourigny said. "We always can find a few things. We could have had a little bit more traffic in front of him. We did not reload properly on two of their goals. There's never a perfect game."

Arizona outshot Montreal 38-21 and did not take a penalty in the game.

"We played really well," Tourigny said. "The guys had a lot of emotion and drive. They played with a lot of passion. There was a lot of life on the bench."

Armia opened the scoring at 7:52 of the first period, beating Ingram glove side to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead. Harris made it 2-0 at 4:52 of the second period, firing a wrister far side on a 2-on-1 break.

Kerfoot cut into the lead under three minutes later, taking a pass from J.J. Moser behind the net before tucking the puck into an open goal. The 29-year-old scored on the same day he celebrated his 500th NHL game, split between the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Coyotes.