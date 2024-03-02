Coyotes Top Senators 5-3 in Ottawa on Friday

The 20-year-old said he was just happy to help his team get off on the right foot in March.

"We've been playing really well the past couple of weeks, and tonight was just the beneficiary of that," he said. "We're going to take this confidence and roll it into the next game."

Guenther, who has won titles in the WHL, scored the golden goal for Team Canada in the World Junior Championship, and was the Tucson Roadrunners' leading scorer before getting called up from the AHL earlier this season, continues to shine on the grandest stage.

"I know he will be a key player at key moments," Tourigny said. "He has that look and that swagger. He wants to be on the ice at those moments, and he has the character we're looking for."

The Coyotes got off to a fast start on Friday, despite playing in their third game in four nights, and the second of back-to-back tilts.

Carcone opened the scoring 7:31 into the first period, firing home a rebound from Liam O’Brien’s shot in close to give the Coyotes an early lead. The goal marked his 16th of the season, which ranks fourth on the team.

Moser made it 2-0 at 12:39 of the opening frame, one-timing a shot from just above the left circle past Forsberg before Schmaltz gave the Coyotes a three-goal lead with a 5-on-3 goal at 15:37 of the first period.

Tarasenko brought Ottawa to within two goals at 18:09 of the first, one-timing a pass from Jakob Chychrun past Vejmelka. Batherson brought the Senators to within a goal at 13:48 of the second period, firing a rebound home to notch his 21st goal of the season.

Pinto tied it with a power-play goal just over two minutes later, snapping a shot from the right circle past Vejmelka.

Guenther restored Arizona's lead early in the third with his power-play heroics., wristing a shot top shelf at 4:18 of the third period, and Maccelli potted the empty-netter at 18:45 to ice the game.