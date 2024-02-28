Cooley Fondly Recalls NHL Draft in Montreal, ‘It was Really Special’

His well-known journey to the NHL started last year at the University of Minnesota, where he was a standout player while finishing as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the NCAA’s top player. Cooley posted 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists in just 39 games, helping the Golden Gophers all the way to the National Championship, where they ultimately fell to Quinnipiac.

He also stood out in international play, registering seven goals and seven assists in seven games at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Those years helped prepare him – at least as much as possible – for what was next to come.

“It’s your first year in the league and you’re trying to learn how to play in the NHL: What works, what doesn’t, and that’s what’s been happening this year,” Cooley said. “There’s not much space out there. You have to always know what the next play is before you even get the puck. In college hockey it’s a big adjustment. You have a lot more time and space and you can do whatever you want. Now you’re playing against the best guys in the world and trying to learn, read off other players, and stay up to game speed and make plays.”

That adjustment has taken time, but it’s not anything he hasn’t been through before. He recalled his first few weekends with the University of Minnesota, where he would go through an entire weekend of play and register a single point.

Fast-forward to Oct. 13, 2023, and Cooley registered two assists in his first NHL game. He’d ultimately record six assists before logging his first career goal against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 1, but the patience – and the persistence – is something he’s stuck with over time.

That’s what got him to that stage in Montreal two years ago, and it’s what continues to motivate him through any adversity that comes his way.