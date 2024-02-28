Cooley Fondly Recalls NHL Draft in Montreal, ‘It was Really Special’

The 2023-24 season has been a learning experience for Arizona Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley.
On Tuesday, his return to Montreal brought it all full circle.
Upon the team's arrival Cooley was already taken down memory lane, recalling July 2022 when General Manager Bill Armstrong selected him at the NHL Draft.
“We went by the hotel that the prospects stayed at for the draft,” Cooley said. “Just being on the ice and taking it all in, it’s a cool rink to play in, and to have the draft here too was really special.”
The day of the draft in is one the 19-year-old will never forget. Anticipation built up, but even though the stress of the day was palpable, Cooley didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called.
There, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Armstrong announced the club had selected him with the third overall pick.
The whirlwind began.
“To have my family there and a lot of friends that helped me get to that point was a special moment,” he said. “It’s everything that I dreamed of since I was a little kid.”