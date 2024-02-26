Yotes Notes: Milestones & Miles Traveled

Coyotes in the midst of 5-game road trip through Canada & Washington D.C.

YotesNotes
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are in the midst of a five-game road trip, starting it by earning a point against their Central Division rival, the Winnipeg Jets, on Sunday. The Coyotes will also pass through Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Washington D.C. before returning home to the desert and the friendly confines of Mullett Arena.

Along with the miles traveled, a number of Coyotes players have either recently reached career milestones, or are on the cusp of recording them. Those include:

-   Juuso Välimäki celebrated his 200th career game Feb. 18 at Colorado
-   Barrett Hayton celebrated his 200th career game last Wednesday
-   Alex Kerfoot is one game away from 500
-   Clayton Keller is one games away from 500
-   Lawson Crouse scored his 100th career goal at Feb. 18 at Colorado
-   Nick Bjugstad is four points away from 300
-   Sean Durzi is five points away from 100
-   Matias Maccelli is seven points away from 100

That’s a whole lot of accolades.

On to the show!

The Week in Review

Monday, Feb. 19 | vs. Edmonton | 6-3 Loss

The Coyotes scored twice in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead heading into the third, but Edmonton responded with four unanswered goals in the third to ultimately come away with a 6-3 win. Nick Bjugstad scored twice in the game and Clayton Keller added a goal, but Evander Kane’s two-goal night – both of which came in the final frame – propelled the Oilers to a win.

Goalie Matt Villalta made his first-career NHL start, making 21 saves in the effort.

Wednesday, Feb. 21 | vs. Toronto| 6-3 Loss

The Coyotes trailed 3-0 after one period, but Matias Maccelli and Barrett Hayton scored 70 seconds apart in the second period to pull them to within a goal. Arizona native Auston Matthews restored Toronto’s two-goal lead with a goal of his own, but Dylan Guenther’s power-play tally with seven seconds remaining in the middle frame brought the Coyotes back to within a goal.

William Nylander and John Tavares scored the only goals in the third, though, to ultimately put it out of reach and cap the game 6-3.

Sunday, Feb. 25 | at Winnipeg | 4-3 Loss (overtime)

Nick Schmaltz scored twice, including the game-tying goal in the third period, but Kyle Connor’s second goal of the game won it in overtime for the Jets, who finished the season 4-0-0 against the Coyotes. Arizona again battled to erase a multi-goal deficit – this time to force overtime – but the Jets skated away with the win in goalie Connor Ingram’s return from an injury.

Down on the Farm

Tucson Roadrunners (29-17-2-1, 3rd Place, Pacific Division)
- 0-2-0-0 Last Week
- Feb. 23 vs. Bakersfield Condors, 3-2 Loss
- Feb. 24 vs. Bakersfield Condors, 3-2 Loss

Tucson experienced a rare winless week, but still maintains a strong position in the Pacific Division, just two points outside of second place with a game in hand. The Roadrunners are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games, and continue to receive contributions from up-and-down the lineup as they begin to enter the season’s stretch run.

Team Leaders
• Points: Doan (36)
• Goals: Doan (21)
• Assists: Kirkland (18)
• GAA: Villalta (2.61)
• SV%: Villalta (.911)

Prospect Prospectus: Josh Doan

Age
22
Draft
37th overall, 2021
League
AHL
Team
Tucson Roadrunners
Games
49
Goals-Assists
21-15
Season Projection
31-22
Last 5 Games
3-3

Doan has been truly impressive in his first professional season, continuing his steady production from the NCAA’s Arizona State Sun Devils. The 22-year-old leads the Roadrunners in points (36) and goals (21), and has helped Tucson to its current third place position in the Pacific Division, and will certainly be a key part of the team as they ramp up for a playoff run.

Bear’s Necessities

"We played a really good game against a tough team to play against. We lost the special teams battle, but we won the 5-on-5 battle. We did a lot of good things. We battled back. They showed a lot of character, really proud of the guys." – Head Coach André Tourigny following Arizona’s 4-3 loss in Winnipeg on Sunday.

What to Watch For

Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Montreal, 5 pm MST
Arizona and Montreal meet for the second-and-final time this season, and both are in similar predicaments having not recorded a win in some time. The Coyotes won the first game between the two teams 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Nov. 2 behind two goals from Nick Schmaltz and another from Lawson Crouse.

Schmaltz broke a 2-2 tie at 6:07 of the third period with a power-play goal.

The Canadiens are eighth in the Atlantic Division, posting a 22-28-8 record, and rank 28th in the league with 2.74 goals-for per game while allowing the fourth-most goals per game at 3.53. Nick Suzuki leads the team in both points (55) and goals (22), and Mike Matheson’s 35 assists are tops. Between the pipes, Sam Montembeault is 12-10-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Jake Allen, meanwhile, is 5-12-3 with a 3.69 GAA and .892 SV%, while Cayden Primeau is 5-6-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .901 SV%.

Their power play (19.37 percent) and penalty kill (73.37 percent) rank 20th and 31st, respectively. 

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Thursday, Feb. 29, at Toronto, 5 pm MST
Arizona and Toronto are facing each other for the second time in just over a week after the Maple Leafs prevailed 6-3 last Wednesday. The Leafs have won each of their last five games, and are in third place in the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings.

William Nylander’s 78 points lead the way, while Matthews’ 52 goals lead not only the team, but the entire NHL. Toronto leads the league with 3.68 goals-for per game, and unsurprisingly own the second-best power play with a 29.27 percent conversion rate. They allow the 15th-most goals (3.12), however, and rank 24th on the penalty kill with a 77.07 success rate.

Ilya Samsonov earned the win last week, and is 14-4-6 with two shutouts, a 3.18 GAA and .883 SV%. Backup Martin Jones has been just as effective, posting an 11-7-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and .907 SV%.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Friday, March 1, at Ottawa, 5 pm MST

Arizona topped Ottawa in the first meeting between the two 4-3 on Dec. 19 in what was one of the most thrilling games of the season, as the Coyotes overcame a 3-0 deficit to score four unanswered and come away with the win, led by Jack McBain’s goal and assist.

Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris, and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Senators, who are 3-1-1 in their last five games and rank seventh in the Atlantic Division with 53 points.

Tim Stutzle’s 53 points and 39 assists lead the team, while Brady Tkachuk’s 25 goals are tops. Between the pipes, Joonas Korpisalo has done the lion’s share of work this season, posting a 13-18-3 record with a 3.40 GAA and .887 SV%. Anton Forsberg is 11-8-0 with a 3.09 GAA and .895 SV%.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (subject to change)

Sunday, March 3, at Washington, 11 am MST

The Coyotes close out their five-game road trip in the nation’s capital, marking the final time the two will meet this season. Arizona won the first meeting 6-0 on Dec. 4 at Mullett Arena behind a 26-save shutout from Connor Ingram, while Schmaltz finished with two goals and Keller had three assists. Arizona ultimately jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period of that game en route to the victory.

Washington is 3-1-1 over its last five games, and is in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points – just one point behind the New Jersey Devils.

Dylan Strome’s 42 points and 21 goals lead the Capitals, while John Carlson’s 29 assists are the most on the team. Darcy Kuemper is 12-12-3 with one shutout, a 3.16 GAA and .894 SV% this season, while Charlie Lindgren is 12-8-5 with three shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Washington scores the third-fewest goals per game (2.52) while allowing the 18th-most (3.05). Their power play ranks 25th, converting on 16.77 percent of its opportunities, and its penalty kill percentage of 80.12 is 14th.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (subject to change)

