Preview: Coyotes Open 7 Game Homestand Against Kraken on Friday

March 22, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes are set to open a seven-game homestand on Friday, hosting the Seattle Kraken in the second of three meetings between the two teams.



The Coyotes won the first matchup 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 7 behind goals from Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, and Clayton Keller. Nick Bjugstad scored the only goal in the shootout to secure the win, while Connor Ingram made 35 saves to secure the win.

The Coyotes and Kraken close out their season series in Seattle on April 9.

“For us, the focus is to keep working on our game,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We want to get better managing the puck, we want to get better at getting in the net and getting inside. We do a good job right now staying out of the box and being smart with our sticks.”

Rookie Logan Cooley has 32 points in 69 games, and has recorded two goals over his last three games. The 19-year-old has steadily climbed in his role with the team, and his effort and attention to detail has been rewarded with additional responsibility on the penalty kill.

He has played over one minute of ice time with the PK units in three of the Coyotes’ last five games, scoring a shorthanded goal against the Detroit Red Wings on March 14.