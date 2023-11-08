Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken

STATS

Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, and Clayton Keller scored, Nick Bjugstad scored the shootout winner, and Connor Ingram made 35 saves as the Arizona Coyotes closed out their homestand with a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Eeli Tolvanen, Justin Schultz, and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (4-6-3), who dropped their second straight game. Joey Daccord made 24 saves in the loss, in what was his was his sixth start of the season.

Tolvanen opened the scoring 40 seconds into the game, finishing a 2-on-0 with Yanni Gourde to give the Kraken an early 1-0 lead. Maccelli tied it up at 6:06 with his second of the season, using the defenseman as a screen before wristing at seeing-eye shot up and over Daccord’s blocker.

Hayton gave the Coyotes (6-5-1) the lead with a power-play goal 3:59 into the second -- his first goal of the season -- but it was short-lived after Schultz tied it up 58 seconds later with his second goal of the season.