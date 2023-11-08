News Feed

Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken

Bjugstad records shootout winner; Arizona plays next in St. Louis on Thursday

By Patrick Brown
Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, and Clayton Keller scored, Nick Bjugstad scored the shootout winner, and Connor Ingram made 35 saves as the Arizona Coyotes closed out their homestand with a 4-3 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Eeli Tolvanen, Justin Schultz, and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (4-6-3), who dropped their second straight game. Joey Daccord made 24 saves in the loss, in what was his was his sixth start of the season.

Tolvanen opened the scoring 40 seconds into the game, finishing a 2-on-0 with Yanni Gourde to give the Kraken an early 1-0 lead. Maccelli tied it up at 6:06 with his second of the season, using the defenseman as a screen before wristing at seeing-eye shot up and over Daccord’s blocker.

Hayton gave the Coyotes (6-5-1) the lead with a power-play goal 3:59 into the second -- his first goal of the season -- but it was short-lived after Schultz tied it up 58 seconds later with his second goal of the season.

Schwartz gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead with their second power-play goal of the game at 1:16 of the third, but Keller answered back with a power-play goal of his own just 42 seconds later to tie it up. The teams then played a scoreless game through to a shootout, setting up Bjugstad’s heroics.

The Coyotes hit the road for five games, beginning Thursday at St. Louis. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 15.2 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson, 15.2 Cottonwood/Prescott/Flagstaff/Lake Havasu/Kingman
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95, Orbitel 200, Mediacom 107 (Pinal County)
• Tucson Cable: Cox 85, Xfinity 1179, Orbitel 208
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Prescott: Cable One Prescott channel 61
WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (subject to change)
• Streaming: Arizona Coyotes App, Arizona Sports App

