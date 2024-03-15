Keller Continues to Evolve After 500 Games, 'Time Flies'

“There are so many things,” Keller said. “Defensively, I need to be better. That’s one thing that will help us win, being good on both sides of the puck, and also continuing to play on the inside while being around the net a little bit more.”

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny has been with Keller for 211 of those 505 games, and said the forward’s drive to continuously improve is what will truly help him evolve his game.

“He’s really competitive,” Tourigny said. “He looks to get better every day, and he wants to get better. He went through adversity with an injury and then he came back really strong last year. This year, he improved a lot of areas of his game.”

Keller and Tourigny, along with the rest of the Coyotes’ coaching staff, consistently have discussions on the evolution of his game – “chats, not meetings,” as Tourigny called them – and Keller said those are the opportunities that truly allow him to evaluate what he can do to help make both himself and the team better.

There’s a mutual respect that transcends the sport, and it’s also setting an example for teammates like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Michael Kesselring, and all of his other young teammates who are in the beginning stages of their respective NHL journeys.