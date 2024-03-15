Keller Continues to Evolve After 500 Games, 'Time Flies'

Clayton Keller is in his eighth season with the Arizona Coyotes, having played in 505 games while amassing 158 goals and 239 assists – all while appearing in a team-record four All-Star games.
As far as the 25-year-old forward is concerned, he’s just getting started.
Keller is in the midst of yet another special season for the Coyotes, leading the team in both goals (26) and assists (31), just one year removed from a career-best 86 points. A Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalist in 2022-23, the dynamic winger played in his 500th career game against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 5, and has three goals and an assist over his last three games.
“It still feels like I’m really young, and I’ve been playing here eight years now,” Keller said. “It’s pretty crazy.”