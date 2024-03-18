Yotes Notes: Keller Keeps Climbing & Tucson Keeps Winning

Clayton Keller continues to climb the Coyotes’ all-time leaderboard.

The four-time All-Star, which in itself is a Coyotes team record, celebrated his 500th career game on March 5 and reached 400 career points in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. He is actually at 401 points after he finished the game with both a goal and an assist, and has been an ever-steady presence with the club since his first full NHL season in 2017-18.

"He works hard, he's competitive, and he's really driven," head coach André Tourigny said. "He's a good leader for our team."

Keller was quick to acknowledge family, friends, and team staff on Saturday following the win.

"It's a cool achievement and a lot of people have sacrificed," he said. "I wouldn't be here without the sacrifice of a lot of people who put a lot of time to making me healthy, mentally as well. Definitely lots to be thankful for."