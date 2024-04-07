Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start just a few days following his nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy, and the 27-year-old most recently dropped a 2-1 decision to the Vancouver Canucks despite stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced. He was in net for Arizona’s 1-0 win over San Jose earlier this season.

Logan Cooley, meanwhile, has six points over his last four games. He’s just two goals shy of reaching 20 in his first NHL season, and his 40 points are fourth among all rookies.

Player to Watch: Nick Bjugstad has four goals and one assist over his last five games, and he’s notched nine goals and four assists in 26 career games against San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS

The Sharks, who are playing for a second consecutive day, have won just three times over their last 23 games. Both of those wins came against the St. Louis Blues, including a 3-2 overtime triumph on Saturday night. Rookie goalie Devin Cooley earned his first career win in his third NHL game.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 10-23-3 with a 3.38 GAA and .901 SV% this season, and though lineups weren’t available prior to posting, it’s likely he earns the start after Cooley played on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund leads the team with 53 points, followed by William Eklund (40), Fabian Zetterlund (39), Filip Zadina (23), and Mike Hoffman (22).