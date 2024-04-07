Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

Arizona and San Jose meet for the final time this season

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

April 7, 2024 | 3 pm MST | SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

Fresh off a thrilling 7-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes kick off their five-game road trip with a Sunday matinee in San Jose against the Sharks. Arizona is 2-0-0 against San Jose to this point, winning 1-0 on Dec. 15 in Tempe, and again 5-2 on Dec. 21 in California.

Arizona most recently topped the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday behind a six-goal third period, and the Coyotes have won three of their last five games overall.

Forward Clayton Keller continues to impress, and currently owns the league’s longest point streak at nine games. He has nine points over his last five games, and has reached the 70-point plateau for the second consecutive season.

NYR@ARI: Keller scores goal against Jonathan Quick

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start just a few days following his nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy, and the 27-year-old most recently dropped a 2-1 decision to the Vancouver Canucks despite stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced. He was in net for Arizona’s 1-0 win over San Jose earlier this season.

Logan Cooley, meanwhile, has six points over his last four games. He’s just two goals shy of reaching 20 in his first NHL season, and his 40 points are fourth among all rookies.

Player to Watch: Nick Bjugstad has four goals and one assist over his last five games, and he’s notched nine goals and four assists in 26 career games against San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS
The Sharks, who are playing for a second consecutive day, have won just three times over their last 23 games. Both of those wins came against the St. Louis Blues, including a 3-2 overtime triumph on Saturday night. Rookie goalie Devin Cooley earned his first career win in his third NHL game.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 10-23-3 with a 3.38 GAA and .901 SV% this season, and though lineups weren’t available prior to posting, it’s likely he earns the start after Cooley played on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund leads the team with 53 points, followed by  William Eklund (40), Fabian Zetterlund (39), Filip Zadina (23), and Mike Hoffman (22).

The Sharks average the lowest goals per game (2.21, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks) while allowing the most (3.91) in the league. Their power play ranks 17th with a 21.05 conversion rate, while their penalty kill success rate of 75.83 is 28th.

Player to Watch: Eklund recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday, and has eight points over his last six games. He has one assist in two games against the Coyotes.

