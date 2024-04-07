Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

April 7, 2024 | 3 pm MST | SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
Fresh off a thrilling 7-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes kick off their five-game road trip with a Sunday matinee in San Jose against the Sharks. Arizona is 2-0-0 against San Jose to this point, winning 1-0 on Dec. 15 in Tempe, and again 5-2 on Dec. 21 in California.
Arizona most recently topped the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday behind a six-goal third period, and the Coyotes have won three of their last five games overall.
Forward Clayton Keller continues to impress, and currently owns the league’s longest point streak at nine games. He has nine points over his last five games, and has reached the 70-point plateau for the second consecutive season.