Roadrunners Fully Engaged for Stretch Run, 'Every Point Matters'

Tucson second in Pacific Division with 13 regular season games remaining

53471057953_a79b500281_o
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The Tucson Roadrunners are very close to securing a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Even so, the points matter now more than ever.

The Arizona Coyotes’ AHL affiliate currently resides in second place in the 10-team Pacific Division, with the top seven clubs qualifying for the playoffs. The top seed earns a bye in the First Round, while teams 2-7 face off in a best-of-three series; The second, third, and fourth-seeded teams host all three games (if necessary), though, so seeding is critical.

Just seven points separate positions 2-6 as of Tuesday, and a number of teams possess games in hand, so the postseason race is as hot as ever.

“It’s important, we've been attacking each game the same way we have all season, and we’re trying to take care of what’s happening in front of us,” head coach Steve Potvin said. “We’re trying to do all that we can to continue to improve. That’s been the message: We want to make sure we pressure ourselves to show up in a certain way, and that will alleviate a lot of the stress.

“We want to show up every day with the thought of growth.”

That growth has been evident throughout the season.

Through 59 games this season the Roadrunners’ points percentage of .636 is the third-best mark since the team relocated to Tucson prior to the 2016-17 season, behind the 2019-20 season (.647) and the 2017-18 season (.662). The latter marks the farthest they have made it into the AHL playoffs, falling in five games in the second round of the playoffs.

Tucson’s roster has performed well from top-to-bottom throughout the 2023-24 season, led by rookie Josh Doan’s 44 points. The 2021 draft pick (37th overall) also leads the team with 24 goals, while Aku Räty’s 25 assists are tops, and his 38 points are second-most on the club.

53594434086_d44267ee76_o

TUCSON, ARIZ -- From left to right: Steven Kampfer, Aku Räty, Justin Kirkland, Josh Doan, and Jan Jenik celebrate a goal during a game at TCC in Tucson, Arizona (photo credit: Kate Dibildox/Lucas Ault / Tucson Roadrunners).

Jan Jenik (33 points) Miloš Kelemen (28), and Austin Poganski (27) round out the top five in scoring.

“Everyone is doing the best they can and bringing what they can to the table,” said forward Nathan Smith, who is currently with the Coyotes on an emergency recall basis. “We have a great group of guys in Tucson, we’re well-coached, so we go out there and we bring a lot of energy, and we play physical. Some teams struggle with that, and it’s been our success lately.”

Goalie Matthew Villalta has been steady in net, as well posting a 25-14-2 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. His 25 wins are second-most in the league, and he leads a tandem with Dylan Wells, who joined the club from the ECHL in November.

Wells is 8-4-2 with a 3.22 GAA and .987 SV% and one shutout in 14 games this season.

“These guys are a major factor why we win games, and it really helps build our confidence when they make those saves,” Potvin said. “We can play a certain style, we can play fast and not be afraid to make little plays to the middle, even in the D-zone, because you know that it's not going to end up in the back of your net.

“It really provides a lot of freedom and it allows our players to play with that extra step and that extra confidence.”

The Roadrunners’ success has come despite losing AHL All-Star Dylan Guenther to the Coyotes after he was called up in early January. The 20-year-old forward has played so well with the parent club, in fact, that he’s yet to return to Tucson.

53291067696_0fb7739a84_o (1)

TUCSON, ARIZ -- Dylan Guenther, Nathan Smith, Josh Doan, and Victor Söderström during a Roadrunners game at TCC in Tucson, Arizona (photo credit: Kate Dibildox/Lucas Ault / Tucson Roadrunners).

Miloš Kelemen, Jan Jenik, Justin Kirkland, Patrik Koch, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Victor Söderström, and Villalta have all seen time with the Coyotes this season, as well, but the team has adapted without missing a beat.

“That is an age old dilemma, it's a good problem to have,” General Manager John Ferguson said. “It means it means you've got good prospects and good players.”

Those players have all contributed, top-to-bottom, on a consistent basis all season. Villalta and Doan were AHL All-Stars this season – in addition to Guenther -- marking three Roadrunners teammates who earned the honor.

“It's going to sound cliche, but it has been a wide group of really good performances,” Ferguson said. “The challenge is also how good the Pacific Division is in the American Hockey League, because there are no easy nights, and that won’t change down the stretch. Hopefully we push ourselves into a home playoff spot.”

As the regular season begins to wind to wind down, the meaningful games the Roadrunners are playing in will pay both short and long-term benefits.

Tucson prides itself on a tough, hard-nosed style of play that wears opponents down. It has been as effective as ever this season, and the Roadrunners are playing with swagger at the right time of year, especially considering what's at stake.

“All the points are big. Every game is big,” Smith said. "We try to be consistent every day, and it starts in practice, and then we carry it over into the games.

“We play physical in practice, we play physical in games, and that makes it hard on other teams. We’ve been successful that way.”

Potvin agreed.

“When game time comes, every point matters – they’re aware of it – and what I like about it is they’re not feeling the stress behind it,” Potvin said. “They're literally showing up with the intention of trying to improve their game individually and as a team also as a cohesive unit.

“We feel like we've prepared our team well enough during the regular season through practice, through video, through our team building, and through how we communicate. These guys have built some really strong relationships, and the opportunity for growth is standing right in front of us.”

