An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

At the time of publication, Howler is trailing Victor with almost 8,000 votes cast, but there is still plenty of time for the desert dog to mount a comeback.

He already defeated Minnesota's Nordy, L.A.'s Bailey, Nashville's Gnash, and New Jersey's N.J. Devil -- coming from behind in every single round.

“I’ve been scratching and clawing my way through Mascot Madness, and it’s a true honor to represent Arizona in the final against Victor," Howler said. "I appreciate everyone’s support – especially when I was stuck in a region full of cats – and will do everything I can do bring home the title!

”I'm a big believer on this win being a win, and not just for me, but for the fans. After all, they got us here, and they are going to help us win."

Victor, a No. 3 seed, has coasted through the field to this point, including a win over the heavily favored Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty. He also powered through Seattle's Buoy, Carolina's Stormy, and Vegas' Chance the Gila Monster en route to the final.