An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Beloved Coyotes mascot facing off against Stars' Victor E.Green in ESPN's Mascot Madness Final

20240219_OilersvsCoyotes_it00-067
By Patrick Brown
Arizona Coyotes

March may be over, but Mascot Madness is at an all-time fever pitch.

Arizona's beloved Howler has made it all the way to the Final of Mascot Madness, where he's currently facing off against Dallas Stars mascot Victor E. Green. The poll, which is being facilitated by ESPN's Greg Wyshynski and Arda Öcal, will remain open through the weekend.

At the time of publication, Howler is trailing Victor with almost 8,000 votes cast, but there is still plenty of time for the desert dog to mount a comeback.

He already defeated Minnesota's Nordy, L.A.'s Bailey, Nashville's Gnash, and New Jersey's N.J. Devil -- coming from behind in every single round.

“I’ve been scratching and clawing my way through Mascot Madness, and it’s a true honor to represent Arizona in the final against Victor," Howler said. "I appreciate everyone’s support – especially when I was stuck in a region full of cats – and will do everything I can do bring home the title!

”I'm a big believer on this win being a win, and not just for me, but for the fans. After all, they got us here, and they are going to help us win."

Victor, a No. 3 seed, has coasted through the field to this point, including a win over the heavily favored Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty. He also powered through Seattle's Buoy, Carolina's Stormy, and Vegas' Chance the Gila Monster en route to the final.

20240219_OilersvsCoyotes_it00-069

Howler acknowledged the Victor's qualifications, but still hopes in the end that he can make the Stars' mascot green with envy.

“Victor is a very worthy opponent, but we’ve garnered a lot of support throughout the tournament and continue to pick up momentum," Howler said. "It’s going to be a long weekend of campaigning, so I won’t be out howlin' at the moon tonight, but with everyone’s support I’m looking forward to another strong battle!”

