Coyotes Fall to Stars in Dallas on Wednesday

Arizona and Dallas meet once more this season, on Sunday at Mullett Arena.

Keller opened the scoring with 15 seconds to play in the first period, taking a drop pass from Nick Bjugstad in the circle and sending it five-hole from the right circle past Oettinger. The 25-year-old has five goals and two assists over his last five games.

Stankoven evened the score with his sixth goal of the season, redirecting Nils Lundkvist’s shot during a delayed penalty past Ingram. Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the middle frame before Seguin made it 3-1 29 seconds later.

"We turned the puck over too much, that team is really good around the net," Tourigny said. "We gave them second opportunities, and there's a reason why they're Stanley Cup contenders."

Robertson gave the Stars a three-goal lead 4:12 into the third before Smith made it 5-1 just over a minute later.

Leonard made it 5-2 8:50 into the final frame with his first goal as a Coyote, but Arizona was unable to pull any closer.

"It feels good to score my first one with the Coyotes," Leonard said. "It felt pretty good, but obviously we'd like to come out with a win, though."

The Coyotes are back in action on Friday, kicking off a seven-game homestand against the Seattle Kraken on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (Radio).