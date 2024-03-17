Keller Notches 400th Career Point as Coyotes Top Devils on Saturday

Schmaltz records three assists; Coyotes play in Dallas on Wednesday

GettyImages-2082122629
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

J.J. Moser, Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Clayton Keller scored as the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 at Mullett Arena on Saturday. Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced, helping Arizona to its consecutive win.

Nick Schmaltz finished with three points, and Keller reached the 400-point milestone in the first period after assisting on Dylan Guenther's power-play goal.

Recap: Devils at Coyotes 3.16.24

Nick Desimone scored and Nico Daws made 16 saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen after replacing him to start the second period. Kahkonen took the loss after allowing three goals in the first period.

The Coyotes swept the season series against the Devils, marking the first time Arizona has done so since 2013-14.

Moser opened the scoring at 9:37 of the first period, wristing a shot from the high slot past Kahkonen to make it 1-0. Guenther notched a power-play goal at 14:02 to make it 2-0, taking a pass from Nick Schmaltz in the left circle before snapping a shot top shelf. Keller’s secondary assist on the play marked his 400th career point, and all have come with the Coyotes.

Guenther has 10 goals and 10 assists since being called up from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 7.

Arizona made it 3-0 at 17:32 of the opening frame after Lawson Crouse forced a turnover and got the puck to Cooley, who beat Kahkonen from the slot. Kahkonen ultimately finished the period, but was replaced by Daws to start the second.

DeSimone cut the lead to two at 7:01 of the middle frame, slipping one past Vejmelka after an odd-man rush, but Keller iced the game with an empty-net goal at 18:29, marking career point 401.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, taking a one-game trip to Dallas to face the Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and ESPN 620 (Radio).

