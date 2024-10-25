Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Holloway made it 2-0 at 10:31 on the power play. He was alone in front of the net after a pass from Brandon Saad from the corner and deked before going five-hole on Woll.

“I was hoping for it to come out, I was calling for it before Saad got the puck,” Holloway said. “He made a heck of a play to slip it over to me. I definitely had that thought, I was like, ‘Oh my god this is great if it gets to me,’ and thankfully it did.”

Ekman-Larsson scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 2-1 at 6:20 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Morgan Rielly at the top of the right circle.

Alexandre Texier scored his first with the Blues at 7:58 to put them up 3-1. After Buchnevich forced a turnover from Auston Matthews, Kyrou got to the loose puck in the corner and found Texier just inside the right circle who shot blocker side.

“The third goal is just not doing things right,” Berube said. “It was lazy hockey on the goal. That’s the bottom line.”

The Blues pushed it to 4-1 at 3:45 of the third period when Jake Neighbours beat Woll’s glove on a 2-on-1 created by a turnover from William Nylander at the offensive blue line.

“No question our guys came to play,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said. “The effort for 60 minutes, the details in our game, willingness to block shots, great sticks. When you come on the road against a team like this, you have to be willing to do those things to have success, and we had 20 guys doing all those things correctly tonight.”

Holloway added an empty-net goal at 16:42 for the 5-1 final.

“They’ve been a big addition for sure,” Binnington said of Broberg and Holloway, who each signed two-year contracts with the Blues during the offseason and scored on Thursday. “These guys, they’ve put in good work, and I think it’s kind of rubbing off on everyone too, just the amount of work they put in on their game and focus and preparation. It’s good to see things connecting with the group on the ice.”

NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev played his 800th NHL game. … Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist played 11:49 in his season debut on Thursday after missing the previous seven games while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March.