TORONTO -- Jordan Binnington made 40 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.
Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs
Kyrou, Buchnevich each gets 2 assists; Toronto drops Berube’s 1st game against former team
Dylan Holloway scored twice, and Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists for the Blues (5-3-0), who are 3-1-0 in their past four.
“We played hard,” Binnington said. “Obviously we lost one of our better players (forward Robert Thomas) and it’s really, really good to see everyone not skip a beat, play hard and just play our game and believe in each other to get the job done. That was a great team win tonight.”
Thomas will miss at least six weeks after sustaining a fractured right ankle on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
“This is the mentality we need to have,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “We love Thomas as a player, he’s our star, but unfortunately, that’s the business, and you just have to have a next-man-up mentality and guys stepped up and played different roles tonight, different positions and we were able to find a way. It was just a good, hard team win.”
Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Toronto (4-4-0), and Joseph Woll made 22 saves in his season debut after missing the first seven games with groin tightness.
“We made mistakes, bottom line. Defensive mistakes,” said Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, who was facing his former team for the first time on Thursday. “Lack of awareness on some of them. For me, we gave them three goals. Shouldn’t happen.”
Philip Broberg put the Blues up 1-0 at 4:07 of the first period with a one-time slap shot from the point that beat Woll through a screen by Buchnevich.
“I’d like to have one or two back, and I think that’s just unfortunately the difference in the game,” Woll said. “A couple goals makes a difference.”
Holloway made it 2-0 at 10:31 on the power play. He was alone in front of the net after a pass from Brandon Saad from the corner and deked before going five-hole on Woll.
“I was hoping for it to come out, I was calling for it before Saad got the puck,” Holloway said. “He made a heck of a play to slip it over to me. I definitely had that thought, I was like, ‘Oh my god this is great if it gets to me,’ and thankfully it did.”
Ekman-Larsson scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 2-1 at 6:20 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Morgan Rielly at the top of the right circle.
Alexandre Texier scored his first with the Blues at 7:58 to put them up 3-1. After Buchnevich forced a turnover from Auston Matthews, Kyrou got to the loose puck in the corner and found Texier just inside the right circle who shot blocker side.
“The third goal is just not doing things right,” Berube said. “It was lazy hockey on the goal. That’s the bottom line.”
The Blues pushed it to 4-1 at 3:45 of the third period when Jake Neighbours beat Woll’s glove on a 2-on-1 created by a turnover from William Nylander at the offensive blue line.
“No question our guys came to play,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said. “The effort for 60 minutes, the details in our game, willingness to block shots, great sticks. When you come on the road against a team like this, you have to be willing to do those things to have success, and we had 20 guys doing all those things correctly tonight.”
Holloway added an empty-net goal at 16:42 for the 5-1 final.
“They’ve been a big addition for sure,” Binnington said of Broberg and Holloway, who each signed two-year contracts with the Blues during the offseason and scored on Thursday. “These guys, they’ve put in good work, and I think it’s kind of rubbing off on everyone too, just the amount of work they put in on their game and focus and preparation. It’s good to see things connecting with the group on the ice.”
NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev played his 800th NHL game. … Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist played 11:49 in his season debut on Thursday after missing the previous seven games while recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March.