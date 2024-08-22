Binnington loves Blues’ aggressive moves to add Broberg, Holloway

St. Louis goalie believes team can ‘feed off’ addition of restricted free agents from Edmonton

binnington-stl

© John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Jordan Binnington is stoked at the aggressive moves the St. Louis Blues have made recently, especially the additions of former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway.

“It’s good to see some fight from the management in order to show confidence in our team to be better, faster and be more competitive,” the Blues goalie said Thursday. “And I think we can feed off that.”

They have reason to do just that.

Broberg and Holloway were both restricted free agents, requiring St. Louis to submit offer sheets and wait a week to see if Edmonton would match. The last time a player changed teams through an offer sheet was on Aug. 28, 2021, when forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi left the Montreal Canadiens and joined the Carolina Hurricanes. With the offer sheets tendered on Aug. 13, Edmonton had until Tuesday to match the offers and keep one or both players or receive NHL Draft compensation from St. Louis.

When Edmonton declined, both players became members of the Blues. Broberg signed a two-year, $9.16 million contract ($4.58 million average annual value) and Holloway signed a two-year, $4.58 million contract ($2.29 million AAV). The Oilers received a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft as compensation for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway.

Broberg, who was selected by Edmonton with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had two assists in 12 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Oilers last season. He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games over three seasons and three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 playoff games.

Holloway had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 regular-season games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 playoff games last season. The No. 14 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Oilers, Holloway has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 89 regular-season games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 playoff games.

“We’ll build off of this,” Binnington said. “And going into camp, I know everyone’s excited, getting two new good pieces and just taking on this season.”

Dylan Holloway joins NHL Tonight

Perhaps the most important numbers associated with the Blues’ additions: Broberg is 23 years old and Holloway is one year younger.

For Binnington and Blues teammate Robert Thomas, it’s a sign that St. Louis is reloading, not rebuilding.

Both agree that’s a good thing.

Keep this in mind, Binnington and Thomas were both rookies when the Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019. Now, five years later, they are among a group of only six players remaining from that championship team, along with forwards Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Colton Parayko.

As such, Binnington and Thomas have gone from wide-eyed kids to veteran leaders.

“It’s hard to believe I’m going into my seventh season,” the 25-year-old Thomas said. “It’s been a long time but it’s flown by. A lot of learning, a lot of growing. And I feel we’re opening up another window to contend with what management is doing.”

The Blues were 43-33-6 last season, fifth in the Central Division, and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year. St. Louis has won only one postseason series since its Cup title.

Thomas believes additions like Holloway and Broberg will help to get the Blues back to contending status.

“It’s pretty exciting, two players who played a role in Edmonton’s deep Stanley Cup Playoff run and good young pieces,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys who aren’t necessarily prospects but have had a good taste of the playoffs at this level.

“It’s really exciting to be part of the Blues right now.”

Related Content

Blues acquire Broberg, Holloway from Oilers

Armstrong on signing Broberg, Holloway

Holloway on joining Blues

Broberg on joining Blues

News Feed

Blues acquire Broberg, Holloway from Oilers

Blues, Blues Alumni donate $10k to help family of former Blue

Blues For Kids launches Louie’s Little Free Library to foster reading in the community

Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Blues tender offer sheet to Edmonton's Broberg, Holloway

Blues release 2024-25 giveaways and theme nights

Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

2024-25 Schedule Preview: 5 Key Road Trips

Dvorsky says making Blues roster out of training camp 'all up to me'

Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

2024-25 Schedule: Superstar matchups coming to St. Louis

Julien 'turned out to be a good fit' as Blues assistant

Blues announce transfer of partial ownership interest

Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in left ankle

Suter agrees to 1-year contract with Blues

Blues enter multi-year affiliation agreement with Florida Everblades

Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract