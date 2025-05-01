Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Game 6 is at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday (8:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, Max).

Nathan Walker had two goals and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

“They were better than us,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “There’s a lot of facets but we’re onto the next one. It’s a playoff series — I thought that was their best game, thought it was our worst game, we’re onto the next one. We can analyze every part of it — they were better. So, we’re onto the next one.”

Connor made it 1-0 Jets 1:23 into the first period, scoring top corner from the slot after Mark Scheifele fed him from behind the net.

Scheifele did not return to the game after the first period. Arniel had no update postgame other than saying Scheifele will be reassessed on Thursday.

“It's not one guy that needs to fill the shoes of Mark,” Connor said. “It needs to be everybody. And the way [Namestnikov] plays, he's been great for the whole series and a couple chances here or there he could have some better results. You see it tonight. He drives hard to the net, plays all hard areas very well, defends well and obviously a key contributor on two of those goals.”

Walker tied it 1-1 at 3:42, deflecting Colton Parayko’s point shot as he stood in front of Hellebuyck. It was Walker's first career playoff goal.

“They’re a good team but we’ve played some good hockey at home for a couple of months now, so we’re comfortable there and the fans are behind us,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. “We played well in Games 3 and 4. You knew it was going to be a tough series. They’re a good team, a lot of back-and-forth and momentum swings. So far, the road team hasn’t been able to get the job done. It’s our turn to get one at home now.”