Tucker injury did not require surgery

The St. Louis Blues lost defenseman Tyler Tucker to an injury late in Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not return to the series.

"With Tucker's injury, I think we all saw (what it was) in the playoffs," Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said in his postseason media availability. "He was a non-surgical candidate, but he was going to be out awhile."

Armstrong did not provide a timeline for Tucker's recovery.

The 25-year-old defenseman made three appearances in the postseason before being injured, recording one goal and four penalty minutes.

In 38 regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, Tucker recorded three goals and four assists (seven points) to go along with a plus-4 rating.

