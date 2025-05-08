4 Blues headed to World Championship

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that captain Brayden Schenn and goaltender Jordan Binnington and will represent Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships (WC).

In addition, forwards Alexandre Texier and Dalibor Dvorsky will represent France and Slovakia, respectively.

The tournament is set to run from May 9 – 25 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.

Schenn, 33, appeared in all 82 regular-season games with the Blues this season, recording 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) and 61 penalty minutes in his second season as team captain. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native has represented Canada eight times previously, including most recently at the 2017 WC. He is a five-time medalist, capturing gold at the 2008 U-18 World Junior Championships (WJC), silver at the 2010 U-20 WJC, silver at the 2011 U-20 WJC, gold at the 2015 WC, and silver at the 2017 WC. Overall, Schenn has dressed in 1,022 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 685 points (278 goals, 407 assists) and 592 penalty minutes. The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion is one of only 22 active players with over 600 career points and 500 career penalty minutes.

Binnington, 31, posted a 28-22-5 record in 56 regular-season appearances for the Blues this season, including a 2.69 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and three shutouts. He also collected his 152nd career win on Nov. 27, against the New Jersey Devils, passing Mike Liut as the franchise’s all-time wins leader. A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Binnington has represented Canada twice previously, including most recently at the 2024 WC where he went 6-2-0 in eight games. Overall, he has dressed in 336 career NHL regular-season games, logging a 173-116-36 record along with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and 18 shutouts. Since the beginning of the 2019 calendar year, the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion ranks 4th overall in wins and 11th in shutouts.

Texier, 25, played in 31 regular-season games during his first campaign with the Blues this season, recording 11 points (six goals, five assists) and 10 penalty minutes. The Grenoble native has represented France at numerous international tournaments, including most recently at the 2023 WC. A three-time medalist, Texier led the team to bronze at the 2017 U-20 WJC (D1A), gold at the 2017 U-18 WJC, and bronze at the 2015 U-18 WJC. Overall, he has dressed in 232 career NHL regular-season games, totaling 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) and 92 penalty minutes.

Dvorsky, 19, dressed in 61 regular-season games with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, this season, ranking 9th among all AHL rookies with 45 points, 6th with 21 goals, and 2nd with 10 power play goals. He was also selected for the 2025 AHL All-Star Game. The Zvolen native has represented Slovakia at numerous international tournaments, including the 2025 U-20 WJC where he served as captain and posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in five tournament games. Dvorsky led Slovakia to a silver medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a gold medal at the 2022 U-18 WJC (D1A).