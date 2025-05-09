Blues prospects prove the future is bright

As another hockey season winds down, it's time to check in on some of the St. Louis Blues prospects who haven't made the full-time jump to the big club just yet.

Dvorsky headed to World Championship

After getting his first taste of NHL action this season, Dalibor Dvorsky will continue to test his mettle against the world's best. The forward prospect is headed overseas to compete in the IIHF World Championship for his native country of Slovakia.

It's a move that the Blues see as "a huge benefit to him," said General Manager Doug Armstrong. Three other players - Jordan Binnington, Brayden Schenn and Alexandre Texier - will also compete in the international tournament.

Dvorsky dressed in two games for the Blues this year and was held without a point. The team will give him a fair shot to make the team full-time out of training camp next season, but Armstrong emphasized not putting unrealistic expectations on the 19-year-old and that this is all part of the development process.

"Now I'm hoping he comes in, has a great camp and he makes our decisions hard," Armstrong said. "NHL teams fail players as much as players fail NHL teams, and we're not going to fail him by putting him in a situation not to have success."

McIsaac, Pekarcik competing for junior championships

Checking in on juniors, two St. Louis Blues prospects in the CHL are gearing up for the respective championship series.

Defenseman William McIsaac and the Spokane Chiefs play Game 1 of the WHL final on Friday against Medicine Hat Tigers. McIsaac, a fifth-round draft pick last summer, posted 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) and a +46 plus/minus rating in 66 regular-season games this season. He has added eight points (one goal, seven assists) and a +8 in 15 playoff games so far. Follow the WHL Playoffs

Forward Juraj Pekarcik and the Moncton Wildcats open the QMJHL final on Saturday vs. Rimouski Oceanic. Pekarcik was selected in the third round in 2023 and collected 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points in 53 games during the regular season. He's been an important part of Moncton's playoff run with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 13 games. Follow the QMJHL Playoffs

A solid year in Springfield

A number of the Blues' prospects spent time this season season with the team's top affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, in the American Hockey League. Players who suited up for both the Blues and Thunderbirds this year include Zack Bolduc, Dalibor Dvorsky, Matthew Kessel, Corey Schueneman and Tyler Tucker.

The team finished with a 34-32-6 and qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Thunderbirds took the higher-seeded Providence Bruins to three games in their best-of-three opening round, ultimately falling in a tight series.

Here's what Armstrong had to say about select prospects and their 2024-25 seasons with the Thunderbirds.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Forward | Drafted in the third round (73rd overall) in 2022 | 34 points in 63 GP

"I saw him at the World Junior in Sweden. There's something about that player that attracts me to him. His detail. He reminds me a lot of - I hate putting comparisons out because they get held to it - but not the offense of Alex Steen, he doesn't have that offense yet, might never have that offense, but he has that understanding of the game. Understanding of important times of the game, where important ice is, how to get to it. I saw that when he represents his national team. If he does what he's supposed to do, I see him getting games next year. If he does what he's supposed to and has a great training camp, he could start with us."

Dylan Peterson

Forward | Drafted in the third round (86th overall) in 2020 | 22 points in 52 GP

"I've got to give Chris Thorburn a ton of credit on this one. He works in our development group and he's had this guy's back right from the get-go. It's been injuries, there's been a lot going on there. And I tell ya, this is like a Toropchenko-style of player - big body, plays direct, understands the elements that he can bring to a game and accepts them and wants to do that. He's probably a guy I wasn't sure what we were going to get. That is, a guy that really has embraced what he's going to be when he gets to the NHL. A guy that, if we had to throw him in a game, I wouldn't have any hesitation because he knows who he is."

Otto Stenberg

Forward | Drafted in the first round (25th overall) in 2023 | 17 points in 38 GP

"Stenberg came over after the World Junior. Again, a 19-year-old playing in a man's league. I thought he got his eyes opened on just the three in three nights they never play over there or two in two they never play, the travel. He's a benefactor of doing that."

Michael Buchinger

Defenseman | Drafted in the third round (88th overall) in 2022 | 9 points in 51 GP

"First year pro, learning on the job. They say NHL players, it's not until 200 games until you find out if they can play in this league. He's had one AHL season. So the jury's out, I would say. I think he had a good first year but there's more seasoning that needs to be done there."