Blues recall 3 players from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled goaltender Colten Ellis, forward Nikita Alexandrov, and defenseman Corey Schueneman from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the team has assigned goaltender Will Cranley to its ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

Ellis, 24, dressed in 42 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting a 22-14-5 record along with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage, and three shutouts. His .922 save percentage ranked fourth in the AHL, while his 22 wins shared seventh. The River Denys, Nova Scotia, native also appeared in three postseason games for the Thunderbirds, posting a 1-2 record, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a .933 save-percentage.

Alexandrov, 24, dressed in 48 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) and 20 penalty minutes. His 49 points ranked second on Springfield, while his 21 goals shared second. Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has appeared in 51 regular-season games with the Blues, posting nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Schueneman, 29, appeared in 63 games with the Thunderbirds this season, notching 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and 24 penalty minutes. He also dressed in four games with the Blues during the regular season. Overall, the Milford, Michigan, native has played in 35 regular-season NHL games with Montreal and St. Louis, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and eight penalty minutes.