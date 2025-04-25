Fowler sets franchise playoff record

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues defenseman Cam Fowler set a St. Louis Blues franchise record with five points in a Stanley Cup Playoff game in Thursday's 7-2 rout of the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3.

No defenseman in team history had ever recorded more than four points in a single postseason game.

Fowler's five-point performance (one goal, four assists) passed the team's previous record holder - Brian Benning, who had four points in Game 3 of the 1987 Division Semifinals.

Only seven other defenseman in NHL history have recorded five or more points in a playoff game - Paul Coffey (6 points), Denis Potvin (5 points), Al MacInnis (5 points), Eddie Bush (5 points), Bob Dailey (5 points), Cale Makar (5 points), Risto Siltanen (5 points).

