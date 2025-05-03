Blues get 4 goals in 2nd period, force Game 7 against Jets in Western Conference 1st Round

Philip Broberg and Alexey Toropchenko each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West and have won 15 straight at home in the regular season and playoffs, dating to Feb. 23. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

“We utilized our speed and our physicality,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought we were able to be physical down low, we were able to skate with some speed through the neutral zone and we were really committed to getting to the netfront again. Those first couple of goals, they’re really good screen goals. That [Radek] Faksa line was dominant tonight.”

Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, the top seed in the Western Conference and the Presidents' Trophy winners for the most points in the regular season. Comrie made four saves.

“Carbon copy of what happened here in Game 4,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Played really well, played real strong for 30, 33 minutes. Terrible line change, gave up a chance. Next time out, throw the puck to their goaltender right into his glove. Make another line change. We're racing back on those, trying to get coverage. And then the third one, that was just (bad) coverage. We had a couple guys, three guys caught behind the goal line.

"We shot ourselves in the foot. Just some uncharacteristic things in moments. And the momentum swings. We were playing a really strong game and it swung. Just like Game 4. You hope you learn from it the first time. But obviously, (it) happened again, move on. Like I said to you guys before, after Game 4, the damage is done. We've got to go home. Take care of our business at home."

Game 7 is Sunday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX, FDSNMW).

With the game tied 1-1 after Perfetti scored on a power play for Winnipeg at 5:43 of the second period, Nathan Walker scored his third goal in two games, a tap-in from the top of the crease off a pass from Broberg behind the net at 11:34 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead.

“Whenever you can contribute and get the win, that’s obviously better than not,” Walker said. “’Broby’ made a great play there and I was just in the right spot at the right time.”