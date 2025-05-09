Blues partner with Morgan & Morgan on Greatest Assist Program

The St. Louis Blues have partnered with America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan, on the Blues Greatest Assist Program for a second season. For every primary assist recorded during the 2024-25 season, Morgan & Morgan made a $100 donation to Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the Blues.

Over the course of the season, including the Blues recent playoffs run, the Blues had 268 primary assists, resulting in a $26,800 donation. The program, which raised $22,300 in its first year, will continue for the 2025-26 season.

“Morgan & Morgan is thrilled to partner with Blues for Kids and support their mission to improve the health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area,” said Morgan & Morgan Managing Partner, Dan Morgan. “It’s inspiring to see how much has been raised for the organization over the last two years, and we hope to continue working together for years to come.”

“Giving back to the St. Louis community is core to the mission of the Blues organization and supportive partners like Morgan & Morgan allow us to expand our programming and reach year after year,” said Randy Girsch, Vice President and Executive Director of Blues for Kids. “Morgan & Morgan shares in our value of civic commitment, and we appreciate their partnership on this program that helps us continue to make a meaningful impact in our community.”

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $25 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

About Blues for Kids

Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development. Blues for Kids has contributed more than $11 million to the St. Louis community since the charitable trust was first created in 1998.