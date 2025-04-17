Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

The St. Louis Blues will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, April 19 at 5 p.m. CT.

Games 1 and 2 will be played at Canada Life Centre, while Games 3 and 4 will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Winnipeg, Game 6 in St. Louis and Game 7 back in Winnipeg.

The Blues will be making their 46th postseason appearance in their 57-year history. In 2019, the team captured its first Stanley Cup title — which began with a first-round series victory against the Jets.

"This is what you play for," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. "This is what you train for in the summer, and this is what you play for all year, to have a chance at the Stanley Cup. Just have to get in and anything can happen. We saw that years ago and we've been on a good run here.

"At the same time, [we] just can't be happy that we're in. Winnipeg's obviously a good team and going to present a good challenge for us. I don't think anyone gave us a chance, really, at the end of the day, where we were. I'm glad we kept it together. Too many good pieces in this locker room to not get in the playoffs. We felt if we played hard for one another, we could get the job done. It just took 82 games."

Tickets for the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on sale now. To purchase, visit ticketmaster.com.