Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury

Tyler Tucker is day-to-day with an injury and won't be available for Game 5 in Winnipeg, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Tucker sustained the injury late in Game 4 and did not return. He ended the game with 17 minutes and 5 seconds of ice time, a plus-1 rating, two hits, two blocked shots and his first career playoff goal in his third career postseason appearance.

On Monday, the Blues recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman - along with forward Nikita Alexandrov and goaltender Colten Ellis - from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds following the completion of their season.

In 38 regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, Tucker recorded three goals and four assists (seven points) to go along with a plus-4 rating. In 19 games with Springfield, he recorded four goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating in 19 points.