Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury

tucker_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Tyler Tucker is day-to-day with an injury and won't be available for Game 5 in Winnipeg, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Tucker sustained the injury late in Game 4 and did not return. He ended the game with 17 minutes and 5 seconds of ice time, a plus-1 rating, two hits, two blocked shots and his first career playoff goal in his third career postseason appearance.

On Monday, the Blues recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman - along with forward Nikita Alexandrov and goaltender Colten Ellis - from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds following the completion of their season.

In 38 regular-season games with the Blues in 2024-25, Tucker recorded three goals and four assists (seven points) to go along with a plus-4 rating. In 19 games with Springfield, he recorded four goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating in 19 points.

News Feed

Blues recall 3 players from Springfield

Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

Fowler sets franchise playoff record

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday

Kraken win in shootout, Blues slip in wild-card chase

McDavid has 3 assists in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues

Suter nominated for Masterton Trophy