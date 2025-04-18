Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

Jets: 56-22-4, 116 points

Blues: 44-30-8, 96 points

Season series: WPG: 3-1-0; STL: 1-2-1

Game 1: Saturday (5 p.m. CT; FDSMW, TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS, SN, 101 ESPN)

The Jets and Blues will meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 Western Conference First Round. The Blues won that best-of-7 series in six games and went on to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history.

Winnipeg lost the 2024 first round in five games to the Colorado Avalanche after finishing with 110 points. This season it won the Presidents' Trophy, awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season, and is hoping that success carries into the postseason.

"It's a good matchup, and it's going be huge for us to get off to a good start here at home," Jets forward Alex Iafallo said Wednesday after signing a three-year, $11 million contract ($3.67 million average annual value). "Obviously, big, big specialty team, matchup, so we got to be ready for that and keep our mindset pushing forward.

"We know [what] we're going to get. We know what we expect from ourselves, so drop of the puck, we've got to be ready to rock. And ready to succeed in every zone, pushing the puck forward and just getting on their defense."

It won't be easy against the Blues, who went on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak from March 15-April 5 to give themselves a chance at a playoff berth. They hired Jim Montgomery as coach to replace Drew Bannister on Nov. 24, when they were 9-12-1, and are back in the playoffs after a two-season absence, clinching the second wild card with a 6-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

"This is what you play for," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said. "This is what you train for in the summer, and this is what you play for all year, to have a chance at the Stanley Cup. Just have to get in and anything can happen. We saw that years ago and we've been on a good run here.

"At the same time, [we] just can't be happy that we're in. Winnipeg's obviously a good team and going to present a good challenge for us. I don't think anyone gave us a chance, really, at the end of the day, where we were. I'm glad we kept it together. Too many good pieces in this locker room to not get in the playoffs. We felt if we played hard for one another, we could get the job done. It just took 82 games."

Game breakers

Jets: It's been quite the season for Kyle Connor. The forward had an NHL career-high 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games, four more than his previous best in 2021-22. The 28-year-old also led Winnipeg with 28 power-play points. Connor is the second player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with multiple 40-plus goal seasons (two); Ilya Kovalchuk is first with five. The Jets have had plenty of scoring this season, but Connor has led the pack.