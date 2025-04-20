Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Connor and Scheifele each had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets, who are the No. 1 seed in the West and won the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best regular-season record (56-22-4). Connor Hellebuyck made 14 saves.

“Scheifele came around the top and it was tough to find where it was through the traffic there,” Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said of the game-winning goal. “He’s good at finding those holes and [Connor] got a good shot off. It is what it is and it’s the life of a goaltender. You’ve got to regroup and focus on the next one.”

Winnipeg scored three straight goals in the third after trailing 3-2.

“I didn’t think we managed the game very well in the third period,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “Penalties. Puck management. A little bit of our emotions. … Our habits weren’t very good tonight. Defensively, we weren’t very good tonight. We’ll get better.”

Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who are the second wild card from the West. Justin Faulk had two assists, and Binnington made 21 saves.

“Tomorrow's a new day, and it's going to be a long series,” St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. “Two good teams that play tight defensively and like I said, obviously [we] would have liked to have a better third period, but move on and worry about Game 2, and we're going to get better.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be in Winnipeg on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:31 of the first period. Cam Fowler kept the puck in the offensive zone with a flip pass to Thomas, who scored with a shot from the left face-off dot.

"I thought [in] the first period we looked real nervous,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Just trying to find our way, get going. Built it up in the second but then stuck with it and really played well in the third.”