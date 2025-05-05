Jets rally late in 3rd, defeat Blues in Game 7 on Lowry's 2OT goal

Perfetti scored twice, Connor and Pionk each had three assists, and Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record during the regular season.

“It's kind of what you dream of, playing in a Game 7,” Perfetti said. “It was incredible tonight. Some great plays late in that game. Vladdy gets us going, and then a lot of that starts with [Gabriel Vilardi] and [Lowry] down low battling. Exhausted, but battling through and winning puck battles. ... Again, no quit. Guys were exhausted but fought until the last second, and we got it done."

Winnipeg will play the Dallas Stars in the second round. The Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division, advanced by rallying in the third period for a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of that series on Saturday.

“We watched it last night, Colorado and Dallas, them staying in it. It was just stay into it, keep doing what we do, and we got stronger as the game went on," Arniel said. "We got out of that first period, and after that it was a battle, and to tie that game up at the end, it was amazing, exciting. It was just, I think anyone watching that one, it’ll be in the memory bank for a long time.”

Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored, and Binnington made 43 saves for the Blues, who were the second wild card from the Western Conference.

“It really hurts right now,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “You lose Game 7 in overtime, especially when you have the lead going at the end, it just hurts.”

Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:10 of the first period. He passed across on a 2-on-1 to Colton Parayko, who had a chance at an open net with Hellebuyck scrambling to get into position. The defenseman, though, decided to pass back to Kyrou, who tapped the puck into the open net after the pass hit off his skate.

It was the third time in the series that Hellebuyck allowed a goal on the Blues’ first shot of the game.

“Honestly, it reminded me of the first period in Game 1,” Arniel said. “The nerves, it seemed nobody wanted to make a play. We got rid of pucks really quickly, we actually sat back, kind of allowed them, even on the first goal they came down and skated 200 feet, came down the ice to make that play. It was kind of us on our heels, and that was the message from our leaders, the message from me. ... We’re no good sitting back. That’s not us and we just did a great job of turning the tide and getting back to playing the way we can.”