Holloway "will be 100%" for training camp

Dylan Holloway underwent surgery but will be ready for next season's training camp, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Tuesday.

Armstrong gave the update on Holloway's status during his end-of-season press conference at Enterprise Center.

The forward was hurt in the first period of the team's game on April 3 vs. Pittsburgh. He did not play the rest of the regular season or in the playoffs.

"We didn't think it was going to be as serious as it was, and he needed to get some work done," Armstrong said. "But he'll be 100 percent for training camp."

Holloway had a breakout season this year, his first with the Blues after signing an offer sheet with the team last August. The 23-year-old achieved career-highs in almost every category, posting 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists), eight game-winning goals and a +21 plus/minus rating in 77 games.

Despite the injury holding him out of the final five games, Holloway finished the regular season second on the team in goals, tied for second in assists and third in points.