Cranley signs one-year, two-way extension

cranley_will_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension ($775,000 NHL / $85,000 AHL).

Cranley, 23, was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, No. 163 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

This season, the Keene, Ontario, native played in 23 regular-season games for the Blues’ ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades, posting an 11-9-3 record along with a 2.71 goals-against average, an .896 save percentage, and two shutouts. He also dressed in two games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Overall, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound goaltender has made 56 regular-season appearances in the ECHL, tallying a 20-24-7 record with a 3.31 goals-against average, a .891 save percentage, and two shutouts.

