Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (17-17-4), who had won two straight but failed to put together a three-game winning streak for the sixth time this season (0-5-1). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 16 shots for St. Louis, which will next face the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“That’s the game sometimes, right, where you feel like you played well 5-on-5, had opportunities to score and didn’t go in, but at the same time, we know we have to tighten up special teams, especially in the second half,” Schenn said. “That’s how you win hockey games is by being in the positive of special teams most nights. We just haven’t really done that lately.”

Walker scored for the Blues to tie it 2-2 at 5:56 of the third period on a rebound at the right post after Luukkonen stopped Colton Parayko’s shot from below the right circle.

Zucker's power-play goal at 10:30, a one-timer from the slot, put Buffalo back ahead 3-2.

“I thought we were kind of on our heels for a little while there,” Zucker said. “Honestly for most of the game. It wasn’t our best game. … Drawing that penalty there late that allowed us to get that power-play goal was huge.”

Jiri Kulich passed it to himself off the left-side boards as he broke out of the defensive zone and beat Binnington from a tight angle below the left circle for the 4-2 final at 16:19.

Peyton Krebs put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 6:52 of the first period, his first goal in 16 games, on the Sabres’ first shot of the game. Kulich won a face-off back to Bowen Byram, who passed to Rasmus Dahlin for a one-timer that found Krebs for a tap-in at the right post.

Thompson scored a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 13:06. He took a pass from Zucker on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Binnington with a snap shot from the slot.

“Early on we were opportunistic,” Ruff said. “We got a couple good opportunities and we buried the chances. Early on in the game, I thought they were just a step ahead of us. They beat us to a lot of pucks, awfully mobile ‘D’ that got up ice and caused us a lot of problems.”