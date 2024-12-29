Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

Blues defenseman discusses previous outdoor experiences, history of Wrigley Field

Parayko for first Winter Classic blog

© Elsa/Getty Images

By Colton Parayko / Special to NHL.com

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will keep a blog throughout the Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at Wrigley Field (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

In his first entry, Parayko discusses playing in the Winter Classic for the third time and his one and only experience of being at the home of the Chicago Cubs, along with staying in the moment and not looking too far ahead to the game until it actually arrives.

It's special, obviously. I've played in some really cool spots. Obviously here at Busch Stadium and Target Field in Minnesota was really cool, really cold. And now at Wrigley. Three Winter Classics. They're just special for players and coaches and management and staff, families even come down. A bunch of my family and everybody else's is probably going to be there. My mom, my brother and my little sister will be there. My best friend from college, he'll be there as well. I'm excited. They're just exciting, and I love them.

I've been to Wrigley one time when I was playing with the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League with one of the guys there, we decided to show up for a ballgame and we went and it was good. It would have been in 2014, 2015, I can't even remember. I just remember the seats. We had the first row, four seats beside the dugout. It was unreal. It was really cool.

You could tell it has a lot of history. I think we were Googling today actually when it was built. I think it was 1914, and Fenway Park in Boston was only two years before, I think 1912. That was pretty cool to see.

There's so much history, just the players that have gone through there -- Cubs and also away players that have come and played through there.

You know it's there, but obviously we're focusing game by game. Honestly, I think it kind of creeped up on us. It's not that you don't forget about it, but you are focusing daily and all of a sudden it's just, 'Whoop, here we are.'

One game away and afterwards we're heading to Chicago. It's exciting and I'm looking forward to it.

Related Content

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

Winter Classic at Wrigley stirs outdoor memories for Chelios

Renovated Wrigley Field still has same charm ahead of Winter Classic

Winter Classic at Wrigley evokes memories of 1st outdoor game at Cubs’ home

Discover NHL Winter Classic planning New Year's Eve celebration at Wrigley Field

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Ice preparations for Winter Classic moved up because of rain

Vlasic ready to go from backyard rink in Chicago suburb to Winter Classic

Donato eager to finally play in Winter Classic for Blackhawks

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

NHL Winter Classic

Blackhawks ‘can’t wait’ for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues 

Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Winter Classic at Wrigley evokes memories of 1st outdoor game at Cubs’ home

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

Winter Classic at Wrigley stirs outdoor memories for Chelios

Renovated Wrigley Field still has same charm ahead of Winter Classic

Discover NHL Winter Classic planning New Year's Eve celebration at Wrigley Field

Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

Ice preparations for Winter Classic moved up because of rain

Vlasic ready to go from backyard rink in Chicago suburb to Winter Classic

Donato eager to finally play in Winter Classic for Blackhawks

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

Foligno, Vlasic get swings in at Wrigley Field ahead of Discover NHL Winter Classic

Behind the scenes with Bedard and more on Episode 3 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

American Sign Language broadcasters talk Winter Classic in Q&A with NHL.com