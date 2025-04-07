Blues rewarded for sticking together at Trade Deadline

TORONTO -- The most remarkable aspect of the St. Louis Blues’ franchise-record 12-game winning streak is just how close management came to shaking up the roster.

Or at least shipping out talent.

What a difference six weeks makes.

When the NHL regular season resumed Feb. 22 after the highly successful 4 Nations Face-Off, the struggling Blues were a sub-.500 team at 25-26-5 for 55 points, eight behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. With their postseason hopes dwindling, general manager Doug Armstrong admits St. Louis was strongly considering breaking up the band before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

“If you took basically the time coming out of the 4 Nations, I would say we were likely going to make deeper cuts,” Armstrong told NHL.com on Sunday.

As the Deadline approached, names like captain Brayden Schenn and goalie Jordan Binnington were prominent in trade speculation.

Then the Blues started winning. Everything changed.

They haven’t stopped. In fact, their 5-4 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday gave them 12 consecutive wins for the first time in Blues history.

In the process, they went from being on the cusp of a retool to being on the verge of a playoff berth in what has been one of the most improbable turnarounds of the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

“It really has been, especially when you look where we are now,” Armstrong said. “I mean, it wasn’t until probably 48 hours before the Deadline that the decision was made to stick with the group we have.”

If ever there was validation to the long-time hockey credo that sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t make, this is it.

“I would say each win eliminated a percentage point or two,” Armstrong said, regarding the odds of the Blues dealing away key cogs. “And then, all of a sudden, it got to be quite a bit because our guys had worked their way back into the playoff hunt going into those last couple of games.

“It’s the players who dictated by their play that we wouldn’t be moving players the last two days before the Deadline. The odds were stacked against us at the time in terms of winning percentage needed to make the playoffs, but the players had earned the right to stay together. If we’d done anything, it would be a hockey trade.”

The standings reflect just how meteoric this rise has been.

From the conclusion of the 4 Nations Face-Off to the Trade Deadline, St. Louis went 6-1-1 to put itself back into contention, moving within one point of the second wild card. Once the Deadline passed and Blues players realized the team would remain intact, they’ve gone 12-2-1 and hold the first wild card in the West with 93 points (43-28-7).

In summation: Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Blues are 18-2-2 heading into their game at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

And they’ve done it without some significant contributors.

Defenseman Colton Parayko, a member of Canada’s 4 Nations championship team along with Binnington, is week to week since injuring his left knee March 5. Forward Pavel Buchnevich missed four games due to illness during the winning streak but has since returned to score in consecutive games. Finally, forward Dylan Holloway is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

And, still, the beat goes on.

“They’ve shown their resiliency,” Armstrong said. “Parayko was hurt right at the Deadline, Buchnevich was out for a bit. Holloway now. But we’ve received good goaltending. Special teams have been good. And look, you play the teams on your schedule, but the majority of the teams we’ve played in this stretch were on the outside of the playoffs looking in. You still have to beat those teams to do it.

“I’m excited the way they’ve handled it.”

Specific praise went to forward Robert Thomas, who has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in the past 12 games, the most in the NHL in that span. The leadership shown by Thomas, the 26-year-old who Armstrong said “is becoming a special player right in front of our eyes,” and 25-year-old forward Jordan Kyrou (33 goals in 78 games this season), have the GM believing the recent success is sustainable.

“Look, we haven’t clinched anything yet when it comes to making the playoffs,” Armstrong said. “There still is work to do, but our guys believe in themselves, and that’s a big thing.

“It’s been impressive to watch.”

Especially given how close the Blues were to being sellers at the Deadline.