How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Monday

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 46th time in franchise history on Monday if they defeat the Winnipeg Jets in regulation AND the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.

The Blues will meet the Jets beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) with hopes of extending their franchise-best winning streak to 13 games. The Flames visit the Sharks at 9:30 CT.

Single game tickets for the potential first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

