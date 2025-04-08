Jets end Blues' 12-game winning streak, pad lead for Presidents' Trophy

Pavel Buchnevich scored, and Joel Hofer made 23 saves for the Blues (43-29-7), who remain two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“They’re very committed defensively, one of the best teams, and then they have one of the best, if not, well, [Hellebuyck is] going to win the Vezina this year,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “So, [it] speaks for itself. They've done a great job all year. They're the measuring stick in the West.”

Iafallo broke a 1-1 tie at 7:05 of the third period. Kyle Connor stickhandled through the Blues zone and was stopped by Hofer in the slot, allowing Iafallo to jam in the rebound at the edge of the crease to make it 2-1.

“Everybody looked at each other and got up for this one,” Connor said. “We just embraced the moment. Top to bottom, we took the flow of the game early. I liked what I saw.”

Lowry scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final at 19:51.

“They took it to us in the first period, definitely,” Schenn said. “Took time and space away from us, had extended O-zone time, and we just weren't able to get to a forecheck. Whether that was us maybe forcing a few plays and not putting it to the goal line, and obviously them defending well. So like I said, we feel like we didn't have our best tonight, but at the end of the day they're a good hockey team and we're right there till the end.”