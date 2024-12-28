Renovated Wrigley Field still has same charm ahead of Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field that will host the Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will look much the same on New Year's Eve as it did on Jan. 1, 2009, when the home of the Chicago Cubs first hosted the game, a 6-4 victory for the Detroit Red Wings against the Blackhawks.

"The event itself was a big success, other than the score for the Blackhawks," said Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs. "The players loved it, our guests had a great time and most important for me, it proved we could make Wrigley a year-round event center."

For fans attending this season's game between the Blackhawks and Blues on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), they will be greeted by several Wrigley Field constants, which have been part of the park for the better part of a century.

The iconic marquee at the home-plate corner still welcomes fans to the Friendly Confines.

The manually operated scoreboard that towers above center field looks much the same as it did when it was installed in that spot during the summer of 1937.

The vines on the outfield walls are dormant, but the brick wall provides the perfect backdrop below the bleachers.

But thanks to a five-year, $740 million restoration project that began after the 2014 baseball season, much about Wrigley Field -- both inside and out -- is new and different, providing fans and players alike with a more comfortable experience.