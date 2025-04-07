Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

Robert Thomas recorded 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in helping Blues to franchise-best winning streak

Robert-Thomas
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The National Hockey League announced today that Blues forward Robert Thomas has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending April 6.

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin and Montreal's Nick Suzuki were named first and second star, respectively.

The NHL’s ‘Three Stars’ of the week are presented by GEICO.

Thomas, 25, collected two goals and five assists for the week, leading the Blues to a trio of victories to extend their franchise-record win streak to 12 games. He began the week with a primary assist on Cam Fowler’s game-winning overtime goal in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Two days later, he posted an assist and the game-winning overtime goal in a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thomas capped the week with a four-point effort, including the game-winning goal, in the Blues’ 5-4 victory over the division-rival Colorado Avalanche.

Overall, he shared third in the NHL in points for the week while he was one of four players to tally two game-winning goals.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Thomas is currently in his seventh season with the Blues after the team drafted him 20th overall in 2017. This season, he has become the fifth different player to post at least three 75-point seasons with the Blues, joining Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: April 7 at Winnipeg

How the Blues can clinch a playoff spot Monday

Preview: Blues at Jets

Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

Blues top Avalanche, set franchise mark with 12th straight win

Blues set new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins

Chase 'blessed' by turnout for Puck Cancer 2nd Shift charity game

Holloway considered week-to-week with injury

Blues match franchise record with 11 straight wins

Thomas' OT goal lifts Blues past Penguins, to 11th straight win

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

Blues celebrate fans with Fan Appreciation Month presented by Schnucks

Binnington named NHL Third Star of the Month

Buchnevich breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Avalanche for 9th straight win

Blues sign Snuggerud to 3-year entry-level contract

Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row