Thomas named NHL Third Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that Blues forward Robert Thomas has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending April 6.

Washington's Alexander Ovechkin and Montreal's Nick Suzuki were named first and second star, respectively.

The NHL’s ‘Three Stars’ of the week are presented by GEICO.

Thomas, 25, collected two goals and five assists for the week, leading the Blues to a trio of victories to extend their franchise-record win streak to 12 games. He began the week with a primary assist on Cam Fowler’s game-winning overtime goal in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Two days later, he posted an assist and the game-winning overtime goal in a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thomas capped the week with a four-point effort, including the game-winning goal, in the Blues’ 5-4 victory over the division-rival Colorado Avalanche.

Overall, he shared third in the NHL in points for the week while he was one of four players to tally two game-winning goals.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Thomas is currently in his seventh season with the Blues after the team drafted him 20th overall in 2017. This season, he has become the fifth different player to post at least three 75-point seasons with the Blues, joining Brett Hull, Bernie Federko, Brian Sutter and Garry Unger.