The Blackhawks lost forward Connor Bedard to an apparent upper-body injury 54 seconds into the third period. Bedard injured himself while taking a face-off. He missed the first six games of the season after recovering from left shoulder surgery in July. Bedard missed 12 games last season with an upper-body injury while taking a face-off in a game at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.

“He’s going to get some further testing here,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “I’ll know more, hopefully have some kind of update for you (on Wednesday).

“It looked what it looked like. I hate to comment further until I know more. I think everybody saw it, so you can certainly draw your own conclusions. I don’t know what that means though, so I don’t want to speak about it. Just know we’ll get further testing done, and we’ll have a better update. Just don’t want to talk without knowing for sure.”

Sam Rinzel had three assists for his first three-point game in the NHL, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-2).

“I think seeing a guy like (Bedard) go down, you know he’s probably not coming back for the rest of the game,” Nazar said. “Guys need to step up, and that was a huge thing for all of us.”