CHICAGO – Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist and Frank Nazar scored twice to help the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center on Tuesday.
Bedard scores, leaves with injury in Blackhawks win against Maple Leafs
Bertuzzi has three points, Nazar scores two for Chicago; Toronto skid hits seven
The Blackhawks lost forward Connor Bedard to an apparent upper-body injury 54 seconds into the third period. Bedard injured himself while taking a face-off. He missed the first six games of the season after recovering from left shoulder surgery in July. Bedard missed 12 games last season with an upper-body injury while taking a face-off in a game at the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12.
“He’s going to get some further testing here,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “I’ll know more, hopefully have some kind of update for you (on Wednesday).
“It looked what it looked like. I hate to comment further until I know more. I think everybody saw it, so you can certainly draw your own conclusions. I don’t know what that means though, so I don’t want to speak about it. Just know we’ll get further testing done, and we’ll have a better update. Just don’t want to talk without knowing for sure.”
Sam Rinzel had three assists for his first three-point game in the NHL, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (6-13-2).
“I think seeing a guy like (Bedard) go down, you know he’s probably not coming back for the rest of the game,” Nazar said. “Guys need to step up, and that was a huge thing for all of us.”
Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-13-2), who have lost seven straight games, the first six at home.
“I’m disappointed tonight,” said Toronto coach Jim Hiller. “I’m disappointed every night (the team loses). But I don’t know if you can tell, tonight specifically, this is one and I’ve said to you guys. ‘You know what, we’ve played good; we’re right there.’ This is one for me that is really disappointing how we played the second half of that game.”
Easton Cowan put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 3:22 of the first period. Cowan scored on a rebound of a backhand shot by Auston Matthews after Matthews brought the puck to the front from behind the net.
“I think it’s some of the same stuff that’s been killing us the last two weeks, how we started really well,” said Matthews, the Maple Leafs’ captain. “Come out and score the first goal, and I thought the momentum was on our side. Then we just get away from our game for some reason and start cheating it a little bit. Yeah, it’s a little bit of the same story the last two weeks until you decide that we’re going to just compete and play the right way for a full 60 minutes, not matter what the ups and downs of the game bring.”
Nazar tied it at 13:17 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Rinzel and fired a wrist shot past Bobrovsky from the left face-off circle.
Nazar scored again at 17:54, taking a pass at the blue line from Cole Smith, moving down the right side and scoring from the right dot.
The forward has five goals on a three-game goal streak.
Chicago appeared to have gone ahead 3-1 at 18:29 on an apparent goal by Oliver Moore, but the officials ruled that Toronto’s Teddy Blueger had scored at 18:16, banking in the rebound of a shot by Darren Raddysh. The play wasn’t called a goal until the clock stopped after Moore’s apparent score.
“Yeah, honestly if I’m not in the NHL, I probably get that goal,” Moore said. “But video review, Toronto does a great job. Youth hockey, I’m just going back to the bench and we’re dropping the puck. Obviously here it's a little different. I thought (Bedard’s) goal was absolutely massive after that. It kind of helped my emotional swing a little bit, too.”
Bedard restored the Blackhawks’ lead at 18:51, scoring on a wrist shot from the left dot.
Bertuzzi put Chicago up 4-2 with a power play goal at 9:07 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the right point, and Bertuzzi redirected it in.
John Tavares brought the Maple Leafs to within 4-3 at 11:09. Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov could not clear the puck, and it was picked up by Gavin McKenna, who passed to Tavares in the slot.
Moore made it 5-3 at 11:21, backhanding in the rebound of a shot by Rinzel. Bertuzzi scored at 12:10, putting the puck into the net from in front after linemate Anton Frondell could not get a shot off for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: The Blackhawks celebrated the 100th anniversary of their first game in the NHL, a 4-1 victory against the Toronto St. Patricks at Chicago Coliseum on Nov. 17, 1926. … Matthews extended his season-opening road point streak to nine games (16 points; seven goals, nine assists). He became the second skater in franchise history to start a campaign with a run of that length, joining Harry Cameron (nine in 1921-22). … Patrick Kane assisted on a game-winning goal for the 140th time in his career and surpassed Mike Modano (139) for the most instances by a United States-born player in NHL history.