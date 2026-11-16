🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago continues its four-game homestand against Toronto on Tuesday night for the first of two meetings between the Original Six clubs this season
🕒 TIME: 6:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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PATRICK KANE | RW | #88
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AUSTON MATTHEWS | C | #34
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Tallied an assist on Saturday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets.
Ranks second on the team in assists (9) and third in points (10) so far this season.
Sits 20th in NHL history in assists, handing out 901 helpers in his 1,386-game career.
Needs just four goals to move into a tie for third in NHL history in goals scored among U.S.-born players.
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Leads the Maple Leafs in points (29), assists (17) and goals (12) so far this season.
Ranks top-10 in the league in goals (7th) and points (8th) in 2026-27.
Enters Tuesday's game with three points (1G, 2A) over his last five outings.
Has produced 809 points (440G, 369A) across 711 career NHL regular-season games.
Teuvo Teravainen registered two assists against the Jets on Saturday afternoon, lifting him to six helpers on the season ... The Finnish winger is just three assists (97) away from reaching the century mark in a Blackhawks sweater ... Teravainen has three points (3A) over his last three appearances at United Center ... Across his 843-game NHL career, he has produced 560 points (186G, 374A).
Frank Nazar lit the lamp against the Jets on Saturday at United Center, pushing him to eight goals on the season ... The Detroit, Mich. native has recorded goals (3G) in back-to-back games and has found the back of the net five times over his last five appearances ... Nazar enters Tuesday’s contest with four points (3G, 1A) over his last four games at United Center ... He ranks second on the team in goals (8) and shares third in points (10) so far this season.
Connor Bedard found the back of the net and handed out an assist against Winnipeg on Nov. 14 at United Center ... The North Vancouver native enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a three-game point streak, scoring two goals and handing out three assists in that stretch ... The 21-year-old forward is the youngest player in Blackhawks history to reach 80 career goals (21 years, 113 days old) ... Chicago’s captain has points in 12 of his 14 games played this season, pacing the team in points (17) and assists (11), while ranking third in goals (6).