The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the election of Brent Seabrook, Jeremy Roenick and Cliff Koroll to the Blackhawks Hall of Fame as its 2026-27 class, with each inductee revealed during tonight’s Centennial Game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at United Center. Seabrook was selected from the Modern ballot and Roenick from the Heritage ballot, each voted on by fans, alumni and media. Koroll was chosen in the Builder category, which honors individuals whose impact on the Blackhawks extends beyond their playing careers through leadership and a lasting commitment to the organization and its community.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Brent Seabrook, Jeremy Roenick and Cliff Koroll as the newest Blackhawks Hall of Fame class,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “Once again, the passion and participation of our fans, alumni and media made this vote special, and this class reflects three different eras and three distinct ways of leaving a lasting mark on our franchise.”

Seabrook, Roenick and Koroll will become the newest members of a Blackhawks Hall of Fame that includes Steve Larmer (Heritage ballot), Duncan Keith (Modern ballot) and Troy Murray (Builder category), who were among the 2025-26 inaugural class. That class also automatically included the nine Blackhawks whose numbers have been retired by the organization – Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson (#3), Chris Chelios (#7), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#35) and Marian Hossa (#81).

The 2026-27 class will be formally inducted on Sunday, March 14, followed by a celebration during the Blackhawks game later that afternoon vs. Anaheim at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for that game are available at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.