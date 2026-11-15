RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Goaltender Spencer Martin from Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired goaltender Spencer Martin from the New York Rangers in exchange for goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Martin will report directly to Rockford.

Martin, 31, has split the 2026-27 season between the Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). He appeared in one NHL game with the Rangers, stopping 15 of 18 shots faced in 35:21 of ice time against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15. The netminder has also made four appearances with Hartford this season, earning a 2-1-1 record, a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA) and an .890 save percentage (SV%).

Over his 73-game NHL career, Martin owns a 25-33-8 record with a 3.62 GAA, an .881 SV% and one shutout in 73 career NHL appearances with Colorado, Vancouver, Columbus, Carolina and the New York Rangers. He has also appeared in 271 career regular-season AHL contests, boasting a 119-107-28 record, a 2.87 GAA, a .903 SV% and 18 shutouts. Additionally, he’s posted a 2-6-0 record in eight career postseason contests, recording a 2.26 GAA, a .925 SV% and one shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound netminder was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Soderblom, 27, appeared in five games with the Blackhawks in 2026-27, going 0-3-1 with a 4.67 GAA and an .842 SV%. In two AHL games with Rockford this season, Soderblom boasts a 2-0-0 record, a 0.99 GAA, a .957 SV% and one shutout.

Soderblom has appeared in 117 career regular-season NHL games across six seasons with the Blackhawks, producing a 25-68-15 record, a 3.65 GAA, an .885 SV% and one shutout. He’s also logged a 38-27-7 record with a 2.78 GAA, a .914 SV% and three shutouts in 73 career AHL regular-season games, all with the IceHogs.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound goaltender native Gothenburg, Sweden was originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021.