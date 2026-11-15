RECAP: Bedard Tallies Two Points as Blackhawks Earn Point Against Jets

CAPTAIN CONNOR STAYS HOT AGAINST THE JETS

Connor Bedard factored into two of Chicago's three first-period goals. The captain picked up an assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's opener just 1:48 into the game, then made it 3-0 with four seconds left in the period, firing a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner on the power play for his sixth goal of the season.

Bedard has recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last eight games against the Jets, including another two-point (1G, 1A) outing when the clubs last met on Oct. 15, 2026. He has totaled 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 career games against Winnipeg.

Bedard also extended his point streak to three games (2G, 3A) and has registered points in 12 of his 14 appearances this season. He continues to lead the Blackhawks in points (17), assists (11) and power-play points (6).