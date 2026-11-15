RECAP: Bedard Tallies Two Points as Blackhawks Earn Point Against Jets

The Blackhawks earned a point for a second straight game on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Teravainen and Rinzel also record two points each in a 5-4 shootout decision
The Blackhawks earned a point for a second straight game on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.
Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.
Connor Bedard factored into two of Chicago's three first-period goals. The captain picked up an assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's opener just 1:48 into the game, then made it 3-0 with four seconds left in the period, firing a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner on the power play for his sixth goal of the season.
Bedard has recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last eight games against the Jets, including another two-point (1G, 1A) outing when the clubs last met on Oct. 15, 2026. He has totaled 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 career games against Winnipeg.
Bedard also extended his point streak to three games (2G, 3A) and has registered points in 12 of his 14 appearances this season. He continues to lead the Blackhawks in points (17), assists (11) and power-play points (6).
Teuvo Teravainen set up a pair of Chicago goals. He fed Anton Frondell for a first-period tip-in that made it 2-0, then added a helper on Frank Nazar's power-play goal that pushed the lead to 4-0 at 14:44 of the second period.
Teravainen now has 97 career assists as a Blackhawk, leaving him three shy of 100 with the franchise. He has collected 19 points (8G, 11A) in 28 career games against Winnipeg.
Sam Rinzel recorded two assists for the second straight game, picking up a helper on both of Chicago's power-play goals.
Rinzel has six assists over his last five games and continues to lead Blackhawks defenseman in points (9) and assists (8) this season.
The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. CT at United Center.