RECAP: Bedard Tallies Two Points as Blackhawks Earn Point Against Jets

Teravainen and Rinzel also record two points each in a 5-4 shootout decision

16x9 (11)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks earned a point for a second straight game on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-4 shootout decision to the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.

Read on for a breakdown of the key moments from the night.

🎯 Bedard posts two points (1G, 1A) and has 15 career points against Winnipeg

🍎 Teravainen sets up two goals, including Nazar's power-play tally

2️⃣ Rinzel strings together back-to-back two-assist games

Watch game highlights between Chicago and Winnipeg

CAPTAIN CONNOR STAYS HOT AGAINST THE JETS

Connor Bedard factored into two of Chicago's three first-period goals. The captain picked up an assist on Tyler Bertuzzi's opener just 1:48 into the game, then made it 3-0 with four seconds left in the period, firing a wrist shot past Stuart Skinner on the power play for his sixth goal of the season.

Bedard has recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last eight games against the Jets, including another two-point (1G, 1A) outing when the clubs last met on Oct. 15, 2026. He has totaled 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 career games against Winnipeg.

Bedard also extended his point streak to three games (2G, 3A) and has registered points in 12 of his 14 appearances this season. He continues to lead the Blackhawks in points (17), assists (11) and power-play points (6).

Connor Bedard makes it 3 - 0 on the power play

TEUVO'S TWO HELPERS

Teuvo Teravainen set up a pair of Chicago goals. He fed Anton Frondell for a first-period tip-in that made it 2-0, then added a helper on Frank Nazar's power-play goal that pushed the lead to 4-0 at 14:44 of the second period.

Teravainen now has 97 career assists as a Blackhawk, leaving him three shy of 100 with the franchise. He has collected 19 points (8G, 11A) in 28 career games against Winnipeg.

Anton Frondell redirects a shot to make it 2 - 0

RINZ AND REPEAT

Sam Rinzel recorded two assists for the second straight game, picking up a helper on both of Chicago's power-play goals.

Rinzel has six assists over his last five games and continues to lead Blackhawks defenseman in points (9) and assists (8) this season.

Frank Nazar scores on the power play to extend the lead

MORE TO KNOW

  • Tyler Bertuzzi snapped a 12-game goal drought with his opening goal at 1:48 of the first period. He's collected points (3G, 1A) in three straight contests against the Jets and has five points (3G, 2A) over his last five meetings with Winnipeg at United Center.
  • Anton Frondell has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) following his first-period goal, his fourth of the season.
  • Frank Nazar scored on the power play for the second consecutive game and has found the back of the net five times in his last five outings. His eighth goal of the season ranks second on the team, one behind Roman Kantserov.
  • Oliver Moore earned the primary assist on Bertuzzi's opening goal, giving him helpers in consecutive games.
  • Patrick Kane assisted on Bedard's goal that made it 3-0, reaching 1,410 career points and passing former Jets captain Dale Hawerchuk (1,409) for 23rd place on the NHL's all-time list.
  • Chicago went 2-for-2 with the man advantage and has scored on the power play in back-to-back games.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

ALL THE STATS

NEXT UP

The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6:30 p.m. CT at United Center.

News Feed

Scheifele sets franchise scoring mark, Jets rally past Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Matinee Showdown

RECAP: Donato Lifts Blackhawks Past Sabres in Overtime

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Patrick Kane From Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Sabres

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Centennial Game Programming Details

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford Icehogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Drew Commesso from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Trip Finale to Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Hurricanes in Road Trip Finale

RECAP: Blackhawks Bested by Lightning to Close Back-to-Back

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Lightning in Second of Back-to-Back

RECAP: Blackhawks Third-Period Push Comes Up Short in Loss to Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Begin Three-Game Road Trip Against Panthers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dillion Boucher From Rockford, Place Bowen Byram on Injured Reserve

RECAP: Blackhawks Jump Ahead Early, Fall to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Avalanche

RELEASE: Blackhawks, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of Chicago