PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Matinee Showdown

🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Coming off an overtime victory, Chicago looks to make it two in a row when they face Winnipeg in a Saturday matinee at United Center
🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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FRANK NAZAR | C | #91
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MARK SCHEIFELE | C | #55
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Lit the lamp twice in Chicago's win over Buffalo on Thursday night.
Has found the back of the net four times over his last four games.
Ranks second on the team in goals (7) and third in points (9).
Finished the 2025-26 campaign with a career high 41 points (15G, 26A) in 66 regular-season games.
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Leads the Jets in assists (16) and sits second in points (22).
Posted three points (2G, 1A) in Winnipeg's last game against Dallas on Nov. 12.
Riding a five-game point streak, totaling 10 points (4G, 6A) in that stretch.
Has totaled 929 points (378G, 551A) in 981 career regular-season games.
Frank Nazar lit the lamp on the power play against Buffalo on Thursday night, marking the second power play tally in the last three home games for Chicago ... The Blackhawks own a 5-0-1 record when scoring a power play goal ... Connor Bedard leads the squad in power play points (5), while Roman Kantserov is the team’s leader in power play goals (2).
Defenseman Sam Rinzel picked up two assists against the Sabres on Thursday night, marking his first multi-point game of the 2026-27 season ... He added three hits and a +2 plus/minus in 21:53 of time on ice against Buffalo ... The Waconia, Minn. native has posted four points (4A) over his last four games ... The 22-year-old blueliner leads club defensemen in points (7) and assists (6) so far this season.
Ryan Donato provided the game-winning goal in Chicago’s 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Thursday night ... The Boston, Mass. native has collected points (1G, 1A) in consecutive home games ... He shares fourth on the team in goals (3) and ranks seventh on the club in points (6) so far this season.