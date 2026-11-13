PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Matinee Showdown

Coming off an overtime victory, Chicago looks to make it two in a row when they face Winnipeg in a Saturday matinee at United Center

16x9 (10)
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago continues its four-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at United Center. 
  • Roman Kantserov is the fourth rookie in Blackhawks history to have a point steak of nine games or longer, joining Steve Larmer, Jeremy Roenick and Jonathan Toews. 
  • Captain Connor Bedard has posted 12 points (4G, 8A) over his last 10 outings. 
  • Anton Frondell's overtime assist made him the fifth Blackhawks teenager in the last 15 years to record an overtime point (Bedard 4x, DeBrincat, Jokiharju, Korchinski).

AGAINST THE JETS

  • Chicago continues its four-game homestand with a contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at United Center. This is the second of four meetings and the final matchup at United Center this season. 
  • The Blackhawks secured a 4-3 overtime victory over the Jets on Oct. 15, 2026, with Artyom Levshunov providing the game-winning tally. Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar also scored in the contest. 
  • Chicago has notched points (3-1-3) in six of its last seven games against the Jets at United Center. 
  • The Blackhawks own 62 victories all-time against Winnipeg, including 36 in the Windy City.
  • Patrick Kane became the NHL’s all-time assist leader among American-born players with two helpers against the Jets on Oct. 15, 2026. 
  • The Buffalo, N.Y. native has collected seven points (1G, 6A) over his last six matchups against Winnipeg. He owns 55 points (18G, 37A) in 50 all-time meetings against them.
  • Bedard has recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) over his last seven games against the Jets, including a two-point (1G, 1A) outing when the clubs last met on Oct. 15, 2026. 
  • The North Vancouver native has totaled 13 points (6G, 7A) in 11 career games against Winnipeg. 
  • Forward Andrew Mangiapane enters Saturday’s contest with nine points (5G, 4A) over his last seven games against the Jets. He has lit the lamp in four of his last six games against them.
  • Donato has produced points (2G, 1A) in three of his last four home games against Winnipeg.
  • Defenseman Alex Vlasic comes into Saturday’s tilt with four points (1G, 3A) over his last five games against the Jets at United Center.
  • Nazar has tallied three points (2G, 1A) in three games against Winnipeg at United Center. He has posted four points (2G, 2A) in five career appearances against them. 
  • Canadian winger Tyler Bertuzzi has collected points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back contests against the Jets, and he has four points (2G, 2A) over his last four meetings with the Jets at United Center.
  • Goaltender Spencer Knight has not lost a regulation game to Winnipeg in his last four appearances against them, boasting a 2-0-2 record and .918 save percentage in that stretch. 
  • In seven career appearances against them, the Darien, Conn. native owns a 2-2-3 record, 3.54 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He stopped 31 shots against them in a 4-3 overtime victory on Oct. 15, 2026.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FRANK NAZAR | C | #91
MARK SCHEIFELE | C | #55

Lit the lamp twice in Chicago's win over Buffalo on Thursday night.

 

Has found the back of the net four times over his last four games.

 

Ranks second on the team in goals (7) and third in points (9).

 

Finished the 2025-26 campaign with a career high 41 points (15G, 26A) in 66 regular-season games.

Leads the Jets in assists (16) and sits second in points (22).

 

Posted three points (2G, 1A) in Winnipeg's last game against Dallas on Nov. 12.

 

Riding a five-game point streak, totaling 10 points (4G, 6A) in that stretch.

 

Has totaled 929 points (378G, 551A) in 981 career regular-season games.

 

POWER PLAY PROWESS

Frank Nazar lit the lamp on the power play against Buffalo on Thursday night, marking the second power play tally in the last three home games for Chicago ... The Blackhawks own a 5-0-1 record when scoring a power play goal ... Connor Bedard leads the squad in power play points (5), while Roman Kantserov is the team’s leader in power play goals (2).

RINZ AND REPEAT

Defenseman Sam Rinzel picked up two assists against the Sabres on Thursday night, marking his first multi-point game of the 2026-27 season ... He added three hits and a +2 plus/minus in 21:53 of time on ice against Buffalo ... The Waconia, Minn. native has posted four points (4A) over his last four games ... The 22-year-old blueliner leads club defensemen in points (7) and assists (6) so far this season.

RYAN AIR

Ryan Donato provided the game-winning goal in Chicago’s 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo on Thursday night ... The Boston, Mass. native has collected points (1G, 1A) in consecutive home games ... He shares fourth on the team in goals (3) and ranks seventh on the club in points (6) so far this season.

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