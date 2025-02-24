Robertson scores 2, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks

Max Domi assisted on both of Robertson’s goals. Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs (35-20-2), who have won two in a row and five of six.

Robertson’s brother, Jason, had a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

“It’s exciting,” Nicholas Robertson said. “I think it’s exciting for my parents. They’ve got two, double TVs. They’re jumping off the couch five times tonight. It’s good to see him do well. It’s nice to have a great game too.”

Teuvo Teravainen and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks (17-33-7), who have lost three in a row and six of seven. Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves.

“It’s disappointing after a break,” Teravainen said. “Need to come back and play some good hockey. Just a couple tough losses, back-to-back games. Just got to learn, see some video and get better.”

Teravainen gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 19:49 of the first period on the power play. He picked up the rebound of a shot from the slot by Ryan Donato after it went off Tyler Bertuzzi in front and put the puck into the upper part of the net with forehand shot for his 500th NHL point.

“I would never think about it,” Teravainen said. “When I came to the League, I just tried to play it game by game and enjoy the ride. It is pretty special. Makes me think I’ve been here for a while, I guess. Still feel young, but feels good, though.”