Wright scores twice, Kraken score 6 unanswered to ease past Blackhawks

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (20-39-9), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

“It’s probably the worst it’s been all year, to be honest with you,” defenseman Alex Vlasic said of team morale. “I think we’re trying to take steps as a group almost at game 70. It feels like we’re taking one step forward, one step back. We’re not really making any progress as a team. If we do, we kind of shoot ourselves in the foot. So it’s kind of frustrating to do the same thing over and over again for the whole year.”

That was in contrast to the feeling before the game, according to Chicago interim coach Anders Sorensen.

“Yeah, honestly, I think before the game we felt we were in a pretty good spot,” he said. “Then obviously when things don’t go your way, it starts snowballing. Back-to-back tough losses on the scoreboard (a 6-2 loss at Vancouver on Saturday), and that’s a recipe for low morale. But we’re going to get back at it here. We have a lot of young guys and let’s bring the energy tomorrow, talk about it and move on.”

Connor Bedard’s power-play goal gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 3:46 of the first period. Bedard’s wrist shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle deflected into the net off Larsson.