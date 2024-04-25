RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Alex Vlasic to Six-Year Contract Extension

Chicago-native inks long-term deal with $4.6 million salary cap hit following breakout season

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Alex Vlasic on a six-year contract that runs through the 2029-30 season ($4,600,000 salary cap hit).

“Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we’re excited to have him with us for the next six years.”

Vlasic, 22, played in his first full NHL season with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, setting career highs in games played (76), goals (2), assists (14), points (16) and average time on ice (21:28). His 14 assists and 16 points both ranked second among club defensemen. His average 21:29 time on ice ranked second among all Blackhawks.

The 6-foot-6, 217-pound blueliner has registered 19 points (3G, 16A) in 97 career NHL games with Chicago. The Wilmette, Illinois native spent time with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 season, posting 19 points (2G, 17A) in 56 regular-season games and five assists in five postseason contests with the club. He also played three seasons with Boston University from 2019-22, compiling 20 points (4G, 16A) in 82 contests, serving as an alternate captain during the 2021-22 campaign.

Vlasic represented the United States in the 2019 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, helping his country to a bronze medal after notching one assist in seven contests. Vlasic was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

