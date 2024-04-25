RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Alex Vlasic to Six-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Alex Vlasic on a six-year contract that runs through the 2029-30 season ($4,600,000 salary cap hit).

“Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we’re excited to have him with us for the next six years.”

Vlasic, 22, played in his first full NHL season with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, setting career highs in games played (76), goals (2), assists (14), points (16) and average time on ice (21:28). His 14 assists and 16 points both ranked second among club defensemen. His average 21:29 time on ice ranked second among all Blackhawks.