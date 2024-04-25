FEATURE: Vlasic Cemented as Key Piece of Chicago's Blue Line

Vlasic’s success over the past year is a byproduct of his own hard work since being drafted in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

He spent three seasons at Boston University, progressing over his time into the team’s top shutdown defensemen by the time he left school. In his junior year, Vlasic served as an alternate captain and led the team with 51 blocked shots, earning a Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star nod before he turned pro.

Vlasic joined the Blackhawks right away in March of 2022, playing in 15 games down the stretch his rookie season, scoring a goal and an assist in his first taste of NHL action. Last season, Chicago sent the defenseman to Rockford with the sole goal to play a big role on the AHL blue line the entire season. He established himself as a top-pair guy over 56 regular-season games and added 19 points (2G, 17A). He posted another five assists in five Calder Cup Playoff games in his second pro year.

He obviously wanted to play in the NHL as soon as possible, but it’s a step Vlasic credits today as a big part of his success this past year.

“It's never easy to get set down,” Vlasic said last week, looking back on his development path. “I remember being pretty upset about it. But looking back now, it's a decision that was made in the best interest of where I could get to and to improve my development. I'm very happy with the results. I think I gained a lot of confidence, I kind of got a pretty big leash there, luckily, and I was able to do what I wanted and push things and kind of see what I can get away with (in situations). And that was huge for me coming into of this year. It made me feel confident about my skillset and where I was at.”

“It's not an easy transition to make from the amateur ranks, whether it's college or junior into the NHL,” Davidson said. “I thought obviously Alex benefited greatly from experiencing that year in Rockford. And that was a nice step for him to take on his way to the NHL and having a really solid year this season.”