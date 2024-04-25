FEATURE: Vlasic Cemented as Key Piece of Chicago's Blue Line

In a deep pool of Blackhawks defensive prospects, Alex Vlasic has established himself as a core piece of the team’s future blue line.
After a breakout season where the 22-year-old was as one of Chicago’s most consistent defensemen, the Chicagoland native inked a six-year contract with a $4.6 million salary cap hit on Thursday to cement himself as a key part of the team’s future.
“Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL,” General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we’re excited to have him with us for the next six years.”
In his first full NHL season, the blueliner skated in 76 games, logging 16 points (2G, 14A), as well as an average of 21:29 of ice time per game, second-most on the team.
For a Chicago kid who grew up a Blackhawks fan, it’s a dream come true to be staying home long-term.
“It’s amazing to be able to play for (my) hometown team, the same city I grew up in,” Vlasic said. “I want to be here as long as possible.”