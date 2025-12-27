PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Dallas to Take On Stars

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Stars on Saturday night in the first of three meetings this season
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks head to Dallas on Saturday night for a matchup with the Stars. Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has logged points (3G, 5A) in five of his last seven games against the Stars and shares first on the club with 13 points (5G, 8A) in 15 career games against them. Forward Ryan Donato has recorded points (1G, 3A) in four of his last five games against the Stars, including in consecutive games (1G, 1A) at American Airlines Center. He also shares second on the team with five career goals against Dallas. Teuvo Teravainen has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Dallas and leads the club with seven goals while sharing first with 13 career points against the Stars.
The Blackhawks fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, on Tuesday night at United Center. Ryan Donato scored his ninth goal of the season and went 8-for-10 (80.0%) in the faceoff circle. He also logged a season high 21:35 of time on ice. Artyom Levshunov notched an assist and matched a career high with 24:04 of time on ice while Matt Grzelcyk also recorded an assist. Louis Crevier led all skaters with four hits and Spencer Knight made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%). As a team, Chicago went 32-for-51 (63%) in the faceoff circle against Philadelphia.
Forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net against Philadelphia on Tuesday and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games. He now shares third on the club with nine goals in 36 games this season, while his 15 points rank seventh. Donato is now one goal shy of notching double digit goal totals for the sixth time in his NHL career. He logged a season-high 21:35 of time on ice against the Flyers and went 8-for-10 (80.0%) in the faceoff circle.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov notched an assist on Tuesday and currently shares third among all NHL rookies with 15 assists in 34 games this season. His 15 assists also share first among all NHL rookie defenseman, while his 15 points rank third. Levshunov’s 15 assists are now the second-most by a Blackhawks rookie defenseman in the last 20 years, trailing only Brent Seabrook (27 assists in 2005-06).
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 SV%) against Philadelphia on Tuesday, marking the 10th game this season in which he’s logged a .920 save percentage or higher. He now ranks fifth in the NHL with a .914 save percentage (min. 15 GP) in 25 games played this season. The netminder also ranks third in the league with 682 saves and ranks fourth with 746 shots against in 2025-26.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Chicago alumni forward Patrick Sharp posted four assists against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 9, 2013. His four assists are the most recorded by a Blackhawks skater in a single game against Dallas. Sharp then recorded 73 points (28G, 45A) in 124 career games with the Stars from 2015-17.
Dec. 27, 1957: Rudy Pilous was named head coach of the Blackhawks, taking over for Tommy Ivan. Ivan resumed his role as general manager. Pilous served as head coach until April 7, 1963.