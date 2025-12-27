PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Dallas to Take On Stars

AGAINST DALLAS

The Blackhawks head to Dallas on Saturday night for a matchup with the Stars. Saturday’s game is the first of three meetings between the clubs this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has logged points (3G, 5A) in five of his last seven games against the Stars and shares first on the club with 13 points (5G, 8A) in 15 career games against them. Forward Ryan Donato has recorded points (1G, 3A) in four of his last five games against the Stars, including in consecutive games (1G, 1A) at American Airlines Center. He also shares second on the team with five career goals against Dallas. Teuvo Teravainen has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games against Dallas and leads the club with seven goals while sharing first with 13 career points against the Stars.