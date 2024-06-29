RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

On the opening night of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks made a trio of selections in the first round. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Chicago selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov out of Michigan State University (NCAA), Sacha Boisvert from the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) with the 18th overall pick and Marek Vanacker from the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) with the No. 27 overall pick.

Chicago acquired the No. 27 overall pick from Carolina in exchange for the No. 34 and No. 50 overall picks in the second round. With the selection, Chicago leads all NHL teams with eight first-round picks over the last three drafts.

The Blackhawks have four picks remaining in the 2024 NHL Draft: