RELEASE: Blackhawks Select Levshunov, Boisvert and Vanacker in First Round

Chicago makes three selections in first round of 2024 NHL Draft

Draft Recap Day 1 - 16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

On the opening night of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks made a trio of selections in the first round. With the No. 2 overall pick, the Chicago selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov out of Michigan State University (NCAA), Sacha Boisvert from the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) with the 18th overall pick and Marek Vanacker from the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) with the No. 27 overall pick.

Chicago acquired the No. 27 overall pick from Carolina in exchange for the No. 34 and No. 50 overall picks in the second round. With the selection, Chicago leads all NHL teams with eight first-round picks over the last three drafts. 

The Blackhawks have four picks remaining in the 2024 NHL Draft:

  • Rd. 3, 67 Ovr.
  • Rd. 3, 72 Ovr.
  • Rd. 5, 138 Ovr.
  • Rd. 6, 163 Ovr.

ARTYOM LEVSHUNOV

Levshunov, 18, posted 35 points (9G, 26A) in 38 games with Michigan State during the 2023-24 campaign, helping the Spartans to both Big Ten Regular Season and Tournament Championships. His 26 assists and 35 points each ranked second on the club. Among all NCAA blueliners, he shared ninth in points, which was second among all freshmen defensemen, and shared 10th in goals and 12th in assists. Levshunov also earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. Additionally, he was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and the ACHA Second All-American Team. 

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensemen appeared in 62 regular-season games with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers during the 2022-23 season, recording 42 points (13G, 29A). His 13 goals ranked third among all USHL defensemen, while his 42 points ranked fifth. Additionally, Levshunov was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team and the USHL Third All-Star Team.  

Internationally, the Zhlobin, Belarus native helped his country to a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 tournament, posting two assists in five games. At second overall, he is the highest-selected Belarusian in NHL Draft history.

SACHA BOISVERT

Boisvert, 18, posted 68 points (36G, 32A) in 61 regular-season games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) during the 2023-24 season. His 36 goals ranked fifth among all USHL skaters, while his 68 points shared 11th among all league skaters. He also appeared in eight postseason games with the Lumberjacks in 2023-24, notching three assists. Additionally, Boisvert was named to the USHL's Third All-Star Team.

The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native has dressed in 118 regular-season games with Muskegon from 2022-24, totaling 113 points (53G, 60A). During his first USHL season in 2022-23, Boisvert posted 45 points (17G, 28A) in 57 regular-season games, earning a spot on the USHL’s All-Rookie Second Team. His 28 assists ranked fifth among all league rookies, while his 45 points ranked sixth.

Boisvert is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2024-25 season.

MAREK VANACKER

Vanacker, 18, notched career highs in games played (68), goals (36), assists (46) and points (82) with the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. His 36 goals and 82 points led all team skaters, while his 46 assists ranked second among all Bulldogs skaters. Vanacker also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in six postseason games with Brantford in 2023-24. His seven points shared second among all club skaters.

The Delhi, Ontario native has appeared in 123 regular-season games with Brantford from 2022-24, compiling 98 points (40G, 58A). With the Bulldogs, Vanacker played with fellow Blackhawks draft pick Nick Lardis (2023, 67th overall). He has also recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in 12 career OHL postseason games. Internationally, Vanacker helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 U18 IIHF World Championship, posting one goal in six games.

