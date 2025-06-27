RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

The limited-edition Centennial jersey will debut on the ice at the team’s Home Opener. Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Blackhawks Centennial celebration will unfold across four distinctive chapters that immerse fans of all ages in the rich heritage that has defined the franchise, all designed to transport in-arena attendees and at-home fans through the defining eras in Blackhawks history. Each chapter will include signature game nights, a series of fan-favorite bobbleheads and giveaways, untold stories through rare archival memorabilia, exclusive interviews and content with the iconic figures who defined that period and more.

The Blackhawks also recently announced the team will launch an official Blackhawks Hall of Fame as a part of the Centennial celebration. This will serve as the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy, as chosen by the fans, alumni and media who have supported that story. Combined with results from forthcoming alumni and media votes, a fan vote is open now to help determine the inaugural inductees at Blackhawks.com/HOF.

The full schedule of Centennial chapters, theme nights, giveaways and other special promotions for the entire 2025-26 season will be released shortly following the NHL’s game schedule release later this Summer. The only way to guarantee access to select Blackhawks Centennial gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options.

Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership. All Centennial program updates and FAQs will be posted at Blackhawks.com/100 as more information becomes available ahead of the 2025-26 season.