RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

2025 Blackhawks draftees will debut the new Centennial jersey in tonight’s NHL Draft
The Chicago Blackhawks today unveiled the Centennial jerseys the team will wear for home games held at the United Center during the 2025-26 campaign to celebrate the franchise’s 100 years of hockey. Following the Centennial celebration’s theme of “Always an Original,” the jerseys will be no different, honoring 100 years of history, tradition, legacy and innovation that has made the Chicago Blackhawks one of hockey’s most notable and storied franchises of all time.
“The Blackhawks sweater has consistently been voted the best jersey in sports by players and fans alike. For our Centennial season, we wanted to honor that iconic symbol of Chicago’s hockey heritage that has remained largely unchanged since 1955,” said Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. “While the classic elements of the jersey stay the same, thoughtful design details make this jersey unique – melding past and present while proving that the best traditions transcend trends.”