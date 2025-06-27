RELEASE: Blackhawks Centennial Home Jerseys Unveiled to Celebrate 100 Years

Jersey design preserves iconic history and tradition of the red sweater with limited-edition details to reflect “Always an Original” theme

Amex-Centennial-Jersey-Presale-16x9-Hero-Image
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

2025 Blackhawks draftees will debut the new Centennial jersey in tonight’s NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks today unveiled the Centennial jerseys the team will wear for home games held at the United Center during the 2025-26 campaign to celebrate the franchise’s 100 years of hockey. Following the Centennial celebration’s theme of “Always an Original,” the jerseys will be no different, honoring 100 years of history, tradition, legacy and innovation that has made the Chicago Blackhawks one of hockey’s most notable and storied franchises of all time.

“The Blackhawks sweater has consistently been voted the best jersey in sports by players and fans alike. For our Centennial season, we wanted to honor that iconic symbol of Chicago’s hockey heritage that has remained largely unchanged since 1955,” said Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. “While the classic elements of the jersey stay the same, thoughtful design details make this jersey unique – melding past and present while proving that the best traditions transcend trends.”

The limited-edition design pays respect to the jersey’s legendary composition, featuring subtle nods to the Blackhawks Centennial milestone including:

  • Strokes of gold around the chain-stitched Blackhawks crest and back numbers, inspired by the gold-trimmed sweaters worn in the earliest days of Blackhawks hockey
  • A Centennial shoulder patch to exemplify Chicago’s 100 years of hockey, while the other shoulder bears the secondary mark in a refined metallic gold
  • A vintage lace-up collar that brings a new twist to the original 1955 red jersey alongside a scripted “Always an Original” message tucked inside, a mash up of elements that both honor the past and look toward the future of changing the game.
  • An inside hem showcasing the six Stanley Cup victory years as well as a metallic gold Centennial hem tag that anchors the design in the team’s historic championship legacy

This special edition jersey, made in very limited quantities for one season only, is available to fans via preorder now on CBHShop.com. Fans who reserve their jersey during the presale will be among the first to wear the design before it hits Blackhawks stores and will also receive a commemorative Centennial puck with their purchase and free shipping (anticipated delivery for September 2025).

Introducing our legendary sweater elevated for a legendary milestone

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

The limited-edition Centennial jersey will debut on the ice at the team’s Home Opener. Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Blackhawks Centennial celebration will unfold across four distinctive chapters that immerse fans of all ages in the rich heritage that has defined the franchise, all designed to transport in-arena attendees and at-home fans through the defining eras in Blackhawks history. Each chapter will include signature game nights, a series of fan-favorite bobbleheads and giveaways, untold stories through rare archival memorabilia, exclusive interviews and content with the iconic figures who defined that period and more.

The Blackhawks also recently announced the team will launch an official Blackhawks Hall of Fame as a part of the Centennial celebration. This will serve as the franchise's defining institution for honoring the extraordinary individuals who have shaped its century-long legacy, as chosen by the fans, alumni and media who have supported that story. Combined with results from forthcoming alumni and media votes, a fan vote is open now to help determine the inaugural inductees at Blackhawks.com/HOF.

The full schedule of Centennial chapters, theme nights, giveaways and other special promotions for the entire 2025-26 season will be released shortly following the NHL’s game schedule release later this Summer. The only way to guarantee access to select Blackhawks Centennial gameday experiences is through Season Ticket Membership, offered in Full, Half and Partial season options.

Fans interested in joining can learn more at Blackhawks.com/Membership. All Centennial program updates and FAQs will be posted at Blackhawks.com/100 as more information becomes available ahead of the 2025-26 season.

